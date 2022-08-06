VOGHERA

This morning the curtain rises on the new season of the Vogherese. The Rossoneri team, who confirmed Massimo Giacomotti on the bench, meets at the Parisi stadium, at 9.30, for the start of preparation. Today and tomorrow, Voghe will have a double training session on the field in via Facchinetti, then on Sunday 7 August the Rossoneri group will leave for Chatillon, a locality in Val d’Aosta, for a mini retreat of 5 days.

The return to the city is scheduled for August 12, when the “First City of Voghera trophy” will be played at the Parisi stadium, a triangular one involving Voghe, Sangiuliano City (Serie C) and Città di Varese (D). This morning’s vernissage is open to the public, so fans will be able to closely review the many confirmed players after the excellent last season, which ended with the playoff final and will begin to discover the faces of the new arrivals. During the purchasing campaign, the Rossoneri club defined the engagement of Mattia Noia, a 30-year-old midfielder from Rivoli and with a past in Pavia; again for the middle line, the young Jacopo Lanzi, born in 2004, formerly of Alcione, was included in the staff.

The most renewed department on the market is the defensive one, which recorded the departures of Gabrielli, Lorusso and Fasoli; the three outgoing power plants have been replaced with the purchases of Leandro Bacaloni, 27-year-old Argentine defender, former Borgomanero, of Marian Puka, 25-year-old Albanian central, arriving from Borgosesia and of Alberto Galimberti, defender class 2003 in force at Pavia in the past season. With a view to further strengthening the rearguard, Voghe could also include two Ukrainian underdogs, both born in 2004, Danyil Checher and Pavlo Honchar, ready to move to Voghera thanks to the good references of the striker Stanislav Bahirov. In the technical staff, alongside Giacomotti, Andrea Cavaliere was reconfirmed as assistant coach and the athletic trainer Federico Pinto. The novelty concerns the goalkeeper coach, with the arrival of Roberto Bellasera, who has a long experience behind him, between Derthona, Acqui and Novese. The Rossoneri’s first friendly outing is scheduled in Chatillon, Wednesday 10 August, at 7 pm, with the Pont Donnaz (Serie D) Aosta Valley players. –

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI