Ebi opens the first branch outside of Vienna in Plus City

There are already five Ebi branches in Vienna, and the chain is now expanding into another federal state for the first time. “Yes, that’s right, we will soon be opening the first branch outside of Vienna,” says Ebi when asked by OÖN. A start in May was originally planned. “Unfortunately, this will be delayed a bit, but the opening is planned for the summer.”

“All you can eat but à la carte” – the first Ebi branch opened with this concept in 2011 in the 21st district. Guests can order small portions using a tablet, which are then brought to the table immediately. The selection is large with over 130 dishes. In order to avoid waste, a surcharge will be charged from the 2nd uneaten portion.

Author Norbert König-Felleitner Deputy Head of Online Editorial Department Norbert König-Felleitner