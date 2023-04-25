Home » Ebi opens the first branch outside of Vienna in Plus City
News

Ebi opens the first branch outside of Vienna in Plus City

by admin
Ebi opens the first branch outside of Vienna in Plus City

There are already five Ebi branches in Vienna, and the chain is now expanding into another federal state for the first time. “Yes, that’s right, we will soon be opening the first branch outside of Vienna,” says Ebi when asked by OÖN. A start in May was originally planned. “Unfortunately, this will be delayed a bit, but the opening is planned for the summer.”

“All you can eat but à la carte” – the first Ebi branch opened with this concept in 2011 in the 21st district. Guests can order small portions using a tablet, which are then brought to the table immediately. The selection is large with over 130 dishes. In order to avoid waste, a surcharge will be charged from the 2nd uneaten portion.

Author

Norbert König-Felleitner

Deputy Head of Online Editorial Department

Norbert König-Felleitner

Norbert König-Felleitner

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  “Against Putin and against NATO”. At the parade in Turin billboard with Enrico Letta with the helmet and "Pd party of the war", slogan of the feminists

You may also like

Kaleidoscope | The New Century

Dr. Naglaa Hussein Al-Makabrabi writes: The nationalism and...

Carnival of afros and indigenous peoples, allusive to...

Children dropped from the balcony: mother in Dresden...

Direct referral of ‘Yellow Envelope Act’ postponed… –...

According to impact measurement, Holy Week in Popayán...

Outlook: McDonalds presents the figures for the past...

Increased consumption of walnuts enhances the psychological maturity...

In two provinces of Boyacá the Expanded Departmental...

Dance into May in Essen: where what’s going...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy