ATP tournament: Zverev agrees to participate in Hamburg’s Rothenbaum

Tennis Olympic champion Alexander Zverev will be back in his hometown of Hamburg for the first time since 2019. The 26-year-old has given his commitment for the ATP tournament at Rothenbaum (July 22nd to 30th, 2023).

“Winning the tournament is a huge childhood dream of mine,” said Zverev on Tuesday: “I hope for the loud support of the audience and I’m sure that we will experience a wonderful week of tennis together.”

In five participations twice in the semifinals

After world number four Casper Ruud from Norway, Zverev is already the second big name for the 117th edition of the traditional event. The Hamburg player wants to fight his way back to the top of the world after his serious ankle injury last year.

Zverev is starting his home tournament for the sixth time. In 2014 he reached the semi-finals at the age of 17. He did the same with his last participation in 2019.

