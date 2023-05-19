Economy: US stock markets rise – oil cheaper

New York (German news agency) – The US stock markets rose on Thursday. At the close in New York, the Dow was trading at 33,536 points, up 0.3 percent from the previous trading day.

A few minutes earlier, the broader S&P 500 was up 0.9 percent at around 4,198 points, the Nasdaq technology exchange calculated the Nasdaq 100 at around 12,689 points 1.5 percent stronger at this point. In view of the protestations by the heads of the Senate and House of Representatives that they wanted to agree on an increase in the US debt ceiling, investors were confident that the US would continue to be solvent. Shares in the software provider Palantir recorded particularly strong gains after an investment company announced the purchase of numerous shares.

Tesla papers also increased. CEO Elon Musk wants to run ads for electric cars in the future. Meanwhile, the European single currency trended weaker on Thursday evening.

One euro cost 1.0773 US dollars (-0.61 percent), one dollar was therefore available for 0.9282 euros. The gold price has dropped significantly, in the evening 1,957.45 US dollars were paid for a troy ounce (-1.24 percent). That corresponds to a price of 58.41 euros per gram.

The oil price also fell significantly: A barrel of North Sea Brent cost 75.99 US dollars on Thursday evening around 10 p.m. German time, which was 97 cents or 1.3 percent less than at the end of the previous trading day.

