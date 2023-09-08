Ecuador tried, but couldn’t against Argentina

Hernán Galíndez (back) goalkeeper from Ecuador receives a goal from Lionel Messi from Argentina today, in a match of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 Soccer World Cup. PHOTO EFE

Ecuador was not intimidated against the world champion, Argentina, and although it showed control of the game at the start of the South American Qualifiers, it lacked definition. A free kick from Lionel Messi made it 1-0 for the locals, which was definitive.

At the start of the game it was the Albiceleste that maintained their dominance, but Ecuador managed to maintain a good defensive level.

On the Ecuadorian side, this result with defeat marked the official debut of the Spanish coach Félix Sánchez Bas, who took over La Tri after the successful cycle led by the Argentine Gustavo Alfaro who achieved a historic qualification for the World Cup in Qatar.

In the first minutes it was intense for Ecuador, which sought to surprise a local team that sought to play around Messi with Lautaro Martínez as a reference from the area but who found it difficult to connect to risk situations.

In these first 20 minutes, the best of the captain and star of Inter Miami was seen with a frontal center first that Lautaro Martínez did not manage to connect and then a shot from the left before a pass from Alexis Mac Allister that went just wide.

At minute 25 came the only one from Ecuador in this first stage with a weak shot from Enner Valencia that Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez contained without problems.

Three minutes later, an Argentine connection ended with a Tagliafico cross that ended with a deflected shot from Lautaro Martínez.

At the end of this first stage, two actions came with two separate crosses by Rodrigo De Paul, the first saved by Félix Torres and the second with an imperfect shot by Lautaro Martínez that ended up on the right post of Hernán Galíndez in the clearest of this first stage.

The start of the second stage was in the same vein as the first half and Argentina arrived for the first time in the 49th minute with a shot from Enzo Fernández that went wide over the crossbar.

And in minute 54 came another dangerous action for Argentina with a perfect free kick from Messi for Alexis Mac Allister’s header that required a spectacular reaction from Hernán Galíndez to save the fall from his fence.

And three minutes later, an arrival by Nicolás Tagliafico led to a shot from the left side that went just wide over the crossbar.

And around minute 66 came an option from Ecuador with a play from left to right for Enner Valencia’s weak shot that ‘Dibu’ Martínez controlled without problems.

And an absent Messi was present in the 68th minute with a quick connection with De Paul that left the Argentine captain with a free shot that demanded Galíndez to stop the ball by stretching out his right hand.

Barely two minutes later they beat Nahuel Molina’s back with a cross behind Valencia that the entered Kevin Rodríguez could not connect with precision and ended up diluting a clear situation for the visit.

And in minute 76 a free kick on the edge of the area generated the expectation of the Argentine public on the edge of the area that allowed Lionel Messi with a perfect shot to stop goalkeeper Galíndez and allow Argentina to take advantage on the scoreboard.

And in the 84th minute, the locals were able to seal the victory with a great play by Rodrigo De Paul who gave an assist to Ángel Di María for a crossed finish that went just wide.

In stoppage time, a move from right to left ended with a shot by Rodrigo De Paul that Galíndez managed to clear, in a result that ended up sealed with a hard-fought victory for the world champion in front of his fans with a goal from his captain, who was He retired replaced to receive a new ovation and a mime to the soul.

On the second day of these qualifiers, this Tuesday Argentina will visit Bolivia at the Hernando Siles stadium in La Paz, while Ecuador will host Uruguay in Quito.

party sheet

1. Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina Star, Christian Rosemary, Nicholas Otamendi, Nicholas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister (m.76, Leandro Paredes), Nicholas Gonzalez (m.61, Angel Di Maria); Lionel Messi (m.88, Exequiel Palacios) and Lautaro Martinez (m.76, Julian Alvarez). Coach: Lionel Scaloni.

0. Ecuador: Hernan Galindez; José Andrés Hurtado (m.80, Angelo Preciado), Roberth Arboleda, Félix Torres (m.80, Ángel Mena), William Pacho, Pervis Estupiñán; José Cifuentes (m.67, Julio Ortíz), Carlos Gruezo, Moisés Caicedo; Gonzalo Plata (m.67, Kevin Rodríguez) and Enner Valencia. Coach: Felix Sanchez Bas.

Gol: 1-0, m.76: Lionel Messi.

Referee: The Colombian Wilmar Roldán admonished Leandro Paredes and José Cifuentes.

Incidents: First day of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in a match played at the ‘Monumental’ Antonio Vespucio Liberti stadium in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Núñez, before 86,169 spectators. EFE

