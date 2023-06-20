Ecuadorian city in the ‘Top 5’ of the most dangerous in Latin America; it’s not Guayaquil

Esmeraldas is one of the five most dangerous provinces or cities in Latin America.

InSightCrime, a site specializing in the investigation of organized crime and citizen security in the region, places the Ecuadorian city in position 3.

The number one position is occupied by the state of Colima, in Mexico; followed by Caracas, in Venezuela.

In Latin America

Below Esmeraldas is Roraima, in Brazil; while fifth place is for Amambay, in Paraguay.

According to InSightCrime, the rate of violent deaths in Esmeraldas it shot up by 500%, between 2016 and 2022.

This growth is the fastest in South America, he said.

The reason? The confrontation of the narco-criminal gangs that seek control of the city of Esmeraldas and the border territories with Colombia, which are important in drug trafficking routes.

According to the United Nations Office for Crime and Delinquency (Unodc), violence in a locality is measured by the rate of deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

2022 was the year with the highest growth, in terms of violence and insecurity for the green province, reported Primicias.

The State made decisions such as the creation of a Joint Task Force, between the Police and the Armed Forces.

In that year, September was the most violent month. During the 30 days, the province recorded 75 murders.

So far in 2023, according to the data handled by the National Police. As of June 19, 2023, 219 violent deaths have been recorded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

