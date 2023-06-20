The Inter-American Human Rights Commission expressed its concern about the repression in Jujuy

after the vviolent episodes in the province of Jujuy the Inter-American Commission for Human Rights (IACHR) issued a statement in which they state that they observe “with concern the actions that are carried out to dissolve the protests”.

“Argentina must respect standards for the use of provincial force during the protests in Jujuy,” is the title of the text released by the OAS-dependent body that begins with “concern” about “the actions that are carried out to dissolve the protests”.

For her part, the Vice President of the Nation Cristina Kirchner, He did not hesitate to share the text of the entity to point again against the governor of Jujuy: “Does Morales see why there is no need to lie?”

“Does Morales see why there is no need to lie? It is not La Cámpora, nor Kirchnerism, nor the Vice President, nor the President… It is the Inter-American Commission on Human Rightsa body dependent on the Organization of American States (OAS) based in Washington, which has just ruled on the repression that you ordered in your province,” the former president wrote on her social networks, echoing the questioning of the entity.

Kirchner cited the IACHR statement entitled: “Argentina must respect standards for the use of provincial force during the protests in Jujuy.” “Text comprehension is for everyone Morales”, highlighted the vice president.

The IACHR’s concern about the actions of the security forces in Jujuy

Protests in Jujuy | Alberto Fernández responded to Gerardo Morales: “You are the only one responsible”

“The IACHR calls on the State to respect the right to freedom of expression, the inter-American standards of the use of force, and to carry out an effective, inclusive and intercultural dialogue process, in which respect the rights of unions and native peoples”, they stand out.

Then he points out that they “would have used the excessive use of force, tear gas and rubber bulletsto dissolve non-violent roadblocks that respected the right of way on federal highways”.

Then from the IACHR they provide information on what happened: “According to information provided by the Federal Council of Local Mechanisms for the Prevention of Torture, it is reported that 25 people were arrested. Among the detainees, would be an 17 year old adolescent (…) According to the information provided by the State, all the people detained until June 19 have been released.”

They also refer to the fact that many people were injured and that a 17-year-old teenager “would have lost an eye”. “Likewise, the State reported the existence of a person injured as a result of the use of a firearm, without knowing their specific health conditions,” they added.

Also from the OAS they call attention to the way in which the reform was carried out. “According to the information received, it is suggested that this reform would not have complied with the proper consultation of indigenous peoples, in accordance with inter-American and international standards”, they detail. “The right to free, prior and informed consultation and consent is a fundamental principle that seeks to guarantee the effective and meaningful participation of indigenous peoples in decisions that affect their rights, territories and natural resources.”

Regarding the methods of protests, they clarified that roadblocks “are legitimate modalities and protected by the right to protest”.

Lastly, they asked “the local authorities of the Province of Jujuy to dialogue in a broad and constructive manner with the teachers unions and mobilized unions around the protests related to teacher salary claims and the provincial constitutional reform”.

