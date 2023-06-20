Tech Diary — June 20, 2023

Increased life expectancy thanks to modern appointment scheduling techniques

I’ve been putting off booking a gynecology appointment for the last five years. I used to have to go to my gynecologist’s to make an appointment because it wasn’t even possible to do it over the phone. But since I was able to book some of my Covid vaccinations in 2021 and 2022 via the appointment booking service Doctolib, I’ll try it today. I would be willing to change doctors if I no longer had to come in person just to get the appointment.

But the first Doctolib result is my doctor and I get an appointment within a few seconds. Hooray! Maybe I’ll finally be able to go there more often than every five to ten years. If I am dying of an OB/GYN I want my obituary to be true that awkward appointment scheduling concepts shortened my life. So of course only if that happens soon. It can no longer happen in the future (or at least not because of it).

(Kathrin Passig)

