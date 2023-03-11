MLC Kavita to ED Ex 9 Hours of interrogation

16 Notice of reappearance on March, further increasing curiosity

Return to Hyderabad tonight with state ministers KTR and Harish Rao

New Delhi/Hyderabad: 11. March

Telangana President Jagarti, Member of Legislative Council and former Member of Parliament from Nizamabad Constituency, continues to face charges in the Delhi Liquor Scam case. Enforcement Directorate from Quetta today. ED# Calling his office incident in Delhi more than 9 Interrogated them for hours.

K. Kavita 11 She reached the ED’s office at 12:00 pm, a team of officials started questioning her and this questioning will continue tonight. 8 After which she came out of the ED office in her personal car. However, she did not speak to the media.

Later, MLC K. Kavita reached the residence of her father and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandra Shekhar Rao in Delhi. It is noteworthy that K. K. Kavita smiled the same way she entered the office of ED in the morning. with 9 Night after hours of patient interrogation 8 Exit the ED’s office.

9 It is not revealed what questions the ED officials asked K. Kavita in the hour-long interrogation and it is curious. According to media reports, a team of five officials, including Joint Director Enforcement Directorate, asked K. Kavita. Among them were Joint Director ED, Lady Deputy Director and three Assistant Directors.

It is being speculated in different corners of the media that in the case of Delhi liquor scam 100 He has been questioned regarding the reference amount of Rs.

During the interrogation of K. Kavita by the ED today, there was a curiosity that there is a possibility of his arrest after the interrogation.

Member of the Legislative Council K. Kavita is returning to Hyderabad tonight. Her brother and State Minister KTR and Health and Finance Minister T. Harish Rao who went to Delhi with her are also returning to Hyderabad with her tonight.

Even after today’s long interrogation, K. Kavita’s troubles have not subsided or ended and the interrogation has not ended here, but the Enforcement Directorate has issued another notice to K. Kavita today asking her to do further questioning. of the March 16appeared before him again on Thursday. Now after this notice, curiosity has arisen that March 16 Q. What will be ED’s next step after asking Kavita?

On the other hand, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) organized fierce protests against President Telangana BJP and Member of Parliament from Karimnagar Bundi constituency Sanjay Kumar in almost all the districts of Telangana state today and burnt their symbolic effigies. By filing a formal complaint against Telangana BJP president Bundy Sanjay Kumar, the police were demanded to arrest Telangana BJP president Bundy Sanjay Kumar who made insulting remarks against Telangana president Jagarti and member of the legislative council Ms. K. Kavita. should be done

The protestors alleged that Telangana BJP President Bundi Sanjay Kumar has not only insulted Legislative Council member K. Kavita through his remarks but has also insulted women with his statement.

In a short video viral on social media, Telangana BJP president Bundy Sanjay Kumarakshi is heard saying in a press conference that “some media representatives told him that Kavita Ekka is reported to be arrested!! If they will not arrest you, will you kiss them?

