Effectively combating mold house borer, dry rot and woodworm
Effectively combating mold house borer, dry rot and woodworm News Bamberg – News Bamberg Freizeit Current news on the Internet

Mold Longicorn effectively combat dry rot & woodworm

07/24/2023 13:23:42 As an experienced specialist in wood protection, pest control and building protection, we permanently free your property from animal or fungal pests such as mould, woodworm or house longhorn on the wood in Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria. We offer professional pest control services for building protection and wood protection. We effectively rid your property of harmful insects and fungi and prevent future damage. Here you can learn more about the woodworm or wood tick and its effects on wood structures. We identify and fight the house longhorn beetle and protect your valuable wood.

