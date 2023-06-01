Eighteen year old killed in the station, a video shows the attack – Emilia-Romagna

news-txt”>

The murderer of the 18-year-old Tunisian killed tonight with a stab wound in a station in Reggio Emilia is still being sought. The carabinieri of the operations department directed by lieutenant colonel Aniello Mautone are at work in these hours to identify the perpetrator of the crime, thanks to the video surveillance images. We are looking for a young man of whom no further details have been disclosed. The cameras caught everything: the quarrel (for reasons still to be reconstructed), then the murder and finally the perpetrator who loses track of himself by fleeing. The attack took place at 2.50 am, near platform 1 west (usually dedicated to the Reggio-Ciano local line) where the blow was launched in the upper right part of the chest.

The lifeless body was found around 3.20 – when the alarm went off at 118 and then at the carabinieri – almost at the entrance to the central station where the man presumably dragged himself before collapsing and dying in a pool of blood. Also on the spot were the provincial commander of the Arma, Lieutenant Andrea Milani, the Chief Prosecutor of the Republic Calogero Gaetano Paci and the Deputy Prosecutor Laura Galli who carried out an inspection visit, but the investigation file was assigned in these hours to the prosecutor Giulia Galfano who coordinates the investigation. All hypotheses are open on the possible motive. The victim, recently of age, had a record for attempted theft and immigration offenses (he had arrived in Italy several years ago as an unaccompanied minor). According to what is filtered by the investigators, there are no clear elements at the moment that can lead to a settlement of accounts for drugs. From the first investigations it is thought more of a discussion that ended badly. The young man was homeless and often slept in the station area, but in the past he was also sighted in the Modena area, an area in which searches have expanded.