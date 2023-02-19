Home News ‘El Pollo’ had hallucinogens, but they released him in Aipe
‘El Pollo’ had hallucinogens, but they released him in Aipe

‘El Pollo’ had hallucinogens, but they released him in Aipe

In Aipe, uniformed policemen managed to capture a man known by the alias ‘El Pollo’.

The man was identified as Diego Alejandro, who was surprised by the uniformed officers when he was selling drugs on Calle 8 with Carrera 8, in the Pueblo Nuevo neighborhood.

The 31-year-old man has a record for the crimes of qualified theft and manufacture of narcotics, in addition they found in his possession 10 grams of bazuco. Alias ​​’El Pollo’ was brought before a Guarantee Control Judge for the crime of Trafficking, Manufacturing and Carrying of Narcotic Drugs, who decided to release him.

