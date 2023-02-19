In Aipe, uniformed policemen managed to capture a man known by the alias ‘El Pollo’.

The man was identified as Diego Alejandro, who was surprised by the uniformed officers when he was selling drugs on Calle 8 with Carrera 8, in the Pueblo Nuevo neighborhood.

The 31-year-old man has a record for the crimes of qualified theft and manufacture of narcotics, in addition they found in his possession 10 grams of bazuco. Alias ​​’El Pollo’ was brought before a Guarantee Control Judge for the crime of Trafficking, Manufacturing and Carrying of Narcotic Drugs, who decided to release him.