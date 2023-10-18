Home » El Salvador strengthens health services with an investment of $28 million
News

El Salvador strengthens health services with an investment of $28 million

by admin
El Salvador strengthens health services with an investment of $28 million

The Health system in El Salvador continues to strengthen services for the Salvadoran population, specifically those focused on users with cancer, making an investment of $28 million in diagnostic equipment for this and other diseases.

«Much progress in diagnosis, treatment, and the incorporation of oncological medications for breast cancer; but, above all, $28 million in investment in diagnostic equipment: tomography, mammograms, X-ray equipment,” explained the Minister of Health, Francisco Alabi, during a television interview.

Through this investment, health personnel at the national level carry out preventive and curative actions to reduce the effects of cancer on patients. In addition, the Ministry of Health has delivered tomographs that allow different studies to be carried out to identify diseases and other conditions, to in order to provide timely treatment to users.

See also  Cepeda asks the Prosecutor for explanations for his criticism of the Submission Law

You may also like

Sexagenarian Charged with Murder After Fatal Shooting in...

38th Colombian Congress of Architecture and Urbanism

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin Deepen Cooperation at...

Where you can’t actually overtake bicycles in Tübingen

Iván Escudero, motivated for his debut in the...

Octogenarian Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in Downtown El...

Family seeks justice for the death of a...

Unlocking the Potential: Expanding Domestic Consumption for Economic...

US President Biden expected to visit Israel in...

The dispute continues between the Vice Prefect and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy