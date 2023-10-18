El Salvador strengthens health services with an investment of $28 million

The Health system in El Salvador continues to strengthen services for the Salvadoran population, specifically those focused on users with cancer, making an investment of $28 million in diagnostic equipment for this and other diseases.

«Much progress in diagnosis, treatment, and the incorporation of oncological medications for breast cancer; but, above all, $28 million in investment in diagnostic equipment: tomography, mammograms, X-ray equipment,” explained the Minister of Health, Francisco Alabi, during a television interview.

Through this investment, health personnel at the national level carry out preventive and curative actions to reduce the effects of cancer on patients. In addition, the Ministry of Health has delivered tomographs that allow different studies to be carried out to identify diseases and other conditions, to in order to provide timely treatment to users.

