El Salvador will build a fourth desalination plant in Playa Las Hojas, La Paz

Last Wednesday, the authorities of the National Administration of Aqueducts and Sewers (ANDA), announced the construction of the fourth desalination plant in the country in Playa Las Hojas, La Paz, with the purpose of supplying water to areas that have been historically neglected. .

“We are going to think big and execute big. We are going to think in the long term, and we are going to leave a legacy to the Salvadoran people”, commented the president of ANDA, Rubén Alemán, about the fourth desalination plant.

This project will bring significant benefits to the students and teachers of the educational center of Playa Las Hojas, La Paz, who have been ignored by previous administrations for many years.