Lääne Elu newspaper on Thursday, May 11

The court accepted the appeal of Lääneranna schools

The Administrative Court of Tallinn accepted the appeal of the Koonga and Varbla schools against the decision of the Lääneranna municipal council to reduce both schools to six-grade schools from the fall of 2024.

The headmaster of Noaroots received an order from the King of Sweden

Laine Belovas, director of Noaroots Gymnasium, received the Order of the North Star, IV Class, for promoting Swedish culture and language as the founder and head of the school.