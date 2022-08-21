Action

Carlo Calenda does not think so. The leader of Action, who elected the PNRR as the compass of the electoral program of the third pole, is very tough: «The difficult thing comes now. We still have to reach 85% of the objectives, concretely implement the projects and implement the reforms. Instead of thinking of updating the plan to finance eighteen-year-olds as Letta likes it or the flat tax of the right, we must implement it by making the resources available to the Municipalities to be able to also resort to external planning and automatically allow the State to take decisions to itself if local authorities or regions are in default ”. For Calenda, compliance with the commitments made in the NRP has a scope that goes beyond the purely financial aspect. «At stake is our international credibility which with Draghi was at the highest level and which risks falling. And let’s take into account – he reminds us – that among the conditions for activating the ECB shield (Transmission protection instrument) there is also the respect of the commitments made with the NRP and with the European Commission ».

Lega

The position of the League of which Claudio Borghi is the spokesperson is very different, if not the opposite. “For us, the national interest comes first. So far a submissive attitude has been taken with Brussels which if we are in government we will not adopt. This does not mean that we do not intend to carry out the Plan, on the contrary. We were opposed to the Next generation EU and consequently to the PNRR because we could have financed ourselves, given that the rates were zero, through other budget differences as we had done until then. But when the Italian government made the agreement with Giuseppe Conte, a new game opened and in fact we voted in favor of the NRR, which however cannot be unchangeable ». The Lega also insists on updating the prices of raw materials. As for the reforms, starting with the competition law, Borghi confirms that the Northern League has no intention of giving in to the demands of Brussels: “It is not that in Spain concessions to bathing establishments can be done in one way and in Italy instead we are told that violates the competition. We are not on this point ».

Pd

On the opposite front, Antonio Nicita, who coordinated the leaders of the Pd secretariat in drafting the program, is very clear: “No to changes to the projects because it would end up blocking the plan and losing resources”. Ok only to precise technical changes, for example to apply the 40% investment clause in the South which risks remaining on paper due to the inability of administrations to present projects. “In this sense, also with a view to supporting the internal areas of the country, it would be useful – says Nicita – to disaggregate certain tenders by geographical areas”. The Democratic Party is looking to allocate the savings from ultra-broadband tenders, 1.2 billion, to a Fund for the right to a digital connection, and to extend the bonus clause for youth employment to all public tenders. and feminine inserted in the Plan.

M5S

In the 5 Star Movement program, the NRR is mentioned only once, in reference to “greater transparency and control of funds” of the Plan. For Mario Turco, vice president of M5S and former undersecretary to the presidency of the Council, “the Movement is available to evaluate changes necessary to use resources more efficiently, but we must be careful because jeopardizing the installments with deadlines and spending program would have a serious impact on the credibility of Italy towards Europe “. Turco, if anything, highlights the risks of implementation, especially by Regions and Municipalities in the South, and relaunches the idea of ​​Investitalia, “the mission unit for planning that the Draghi government has stopped”. Still another thing, he clarifies, would be to align the bids to inflation. Here, too, a criticism of the Draghi government, «which did not provide for adjustment mechanisms despite the fact that inflation had already manifested itself at the drafting of the first calls. We propose to set up an extraordinary adjustment fund ».