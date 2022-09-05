Home News Elections Latina, Coletta reconfirmed mayor at municipal 2022
Damiano Coletta runs towards reconfirmation as mayor of Latina. According to what is learned from the electoral committee and from what he writes on social media, the vice president of the Lazio region, Daniele Leodori, the center-left candidate, outgoing mayor who fell after the pronouncement of the TAR which led to the cancellation of the elections last October, won Also today. In the 22 sections that went to the polls, Coletta was the most voted against the center-right candidate Vincenzo Zaccheo. On the other hand, the story of the list votes is different, where the center-right would have the majority. Now official data are awaited.

On the other hand, the president of Ali – Italian Local Autonomies – and coordinator of the mayors of the Democratic Party Matteo Ricci, First Citizen of Pesaro, is not waiting, who writes on Twitter: «For the third time Damiano Coletta has beaten the right in Latina. He is a great mayor, now make him work in the interest of the citizens. The right can be beaten anywhere ».

