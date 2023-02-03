This brand is an excellent choice for strong, hardworking, and independent women, mothers, and young women who do not want to lose their taste for dressing well and being fashionable.

Elisa Arismendy has designs and measurements for everyone, with the goal that women feel comfortable and beautiful with the products offered, there are garments for every occasion, a versatile brand and makes clothing suitable for any occasion and commitment.

Executive designs, for social and casual events and for day to day, Elisa is a professional in fashion design, constantly updating herself and complying with new fashion trends, advising her clients and constantly renewing the brand. Free homes throughout the country.

Contact

-Instagram: @elisa.arismendydm

– Facebook: Elisa Arismendy DM

– Tiktok: @elisaarismendy

– Cell phone and whatsapp 3147982245

Products

– Casual female clothing.

– Executive woman.

– Proposals for varied silhouettes.

– Diversity in design.