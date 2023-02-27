Home News ELN claims police and soldier deaths in Norte de Santander
ELN claims police and soldier deaths in Norte de Santander

by admin
Includes the attack with a sniper.

The National Liberation Army (ELN) claimed responsibility for the recent attack against the Public Force, which cost the lives of a Police officer and an Army soldier in the department of Norte de Santander.

In a publication of the twitter accounts of that organization, published this Saturday, February 25, they refer to the events that occurred in the municipalities of Ocaña and Sardinata, where the policeman Jaison Jiménez and an Army soldier were assassinated, in the midst of combat. occurred between February 16 and 22.

“On February 16, 2023 at 6:00 AM, FGNO units carried out a shooter action against the Plan Meteoro army, on the Ocaña – Cúcuta road. Results: a dead soldier. Our strength without news,” the statement said.

Similarly, they referred to the event that occurred on February 18 “in the village of Villa Nueva in the municipality of San Calixto, our units fought against the army for 15 minutes, when the helicopters arrived and picked them up, the results are unknown. . Our strength without novelty”.

“On February 22, 2023 at 4:45 p.m., FGNO units carried out a shooter action against the police, in the corregimiento de las Mercedes, municipality of Sardinata-Norte de Santander. Results: a dead policeman (Jaison Jiménez). Our strength without news“, they expressed through a thread of trills

Meanwhile, it should be remembered that a new attack against the public forces occurred in the rural area of ​​the municipality of La Playa de Belén, in the Catatumbo area, where an Army uniformed man was injured in the middle of a heavy exchange of shots with armed groups. .

zonacero

