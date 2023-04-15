Home » Elon Musk Reportedly Planning an AI Startup to Rival ChatGPT Maker OpenAI By CoinTelegraph
News

Elon Musk Reportedly Planning an AI Startup to Rival ChatGPT Maker OpenAI By CoinTelegraph

by admin
Elon Musk Reportedly Planning an AI Startup to Rival ChatGPT Maker OpenAI By CoinTelegraph
© Reuters. Elon Musk is reportedly planning an artificial intelligence startup to rival the maker of ChatGPT OpenAI

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is reportedly planning to build an artificial intelligence (AI) startup to compete with OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT, a popular generative AI company that he co-founded in 2015.

The revelation came following reports that Musk is assembling a team of AI researchers and engineers, the Financial Times (FT) reported. Although Musk left the OpenAI board in 2018, the launch of the new AI startup will position him among other tech giants, such as Google (NASDAQ:) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:), to develop next-generation AI.

The report suggests that Musk is staying negotiating with current investors from SpaceX and Tesla (NASDAQ: ) to secure investment in the upcoming AI venture. “A group of people are investing in this venture…it’s real and they’re excited about it,” adds the FT source.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

See also  The new criticisms of Fuck News for its jokes about femicide

You may also like

At least four injured after a traffic accident...

Juan Diego Alvira talks about his latest work

Zangrillo, strategic training to make the PA grow

Real Madrid takes three points after beating Cádiz...

The fastest car in the world will arrive...

Villa Comunale closed on Sunday for the Vastese-Chieti...

451,381 people entered and left the country during...

Works in La Esperanza, priority of the Government...

F1 Elkann to Ferrari shareholders: “concentrate on achieving...

El Salvador International Airport exceeds one million travelers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy