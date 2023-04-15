Elon Musk Reportedly Planning an AI Startup to Rival ChatGPT Maker OpenAI By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. Elon Musk is reportedly planning an artificial intelligence startup to rival the maker of ChatGPT OpenAI



Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is reportedly planning to build an artificial intelligence (AI) startup to compete with OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT, a popular generative AI company that he co-founded in 2015.

The revelation came following reports that Musk is assembling a team of AI researchers and engineers, the Financial Times (FT) reported. Although Musk left the OpenAI board in 2018, the launch of the new AI startup will position him among other tech giants, such as Google (NASDAQ:) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:), to develop next-generation AI.

The report suggests that Musk is staying negotiating with current investors from SpaceX and Tesla (NASDAQ: ) to secure investment in the upcoming AI venture. “A group of people are investing in this venture…it’s real and they’re excited about it,” adds the FT source.

