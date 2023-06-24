embankments, roads, landslides, urgent interventions to be carried out for 1.9 billion euros — Emilia-Romagna Region

“Maximum institutional collaboration, but there is no time for further postponements. Funds are needed to conclude the ongoing interventions and start other urgent ones. Just as resources are needed for citizens and businesses that have suffered extensive damage. We have already been operational since May 2nd. Without funding, construction sites stop”.

The Vice-President of the Region with responsibility for Civil Protection, Irene Prioloannounces that the Region sent today the reworking of the package of more urgent interventions aimed at restoring strategic infrastructurewhich is valid overall 1.9 billion.

As requested by the head of the National Civil Protection Department, Fabrizio Curciojust seven days ago, the requirement already presented to the Government last week was divided between construction sites already closed, in progress and to be started and reported within the year. The objective is to establish the execution priorities of the works, in particular on rivers and roads.

“At the moment the only certain resources are only 30 million euros attributed with the declaration of a state of national emergency, but we have construction sites underway for 521 million euros and other urgent ones to be completed within the next nine months for 574 million – he explains Priolo-. Even if the procedure they asked us for is unusual, we took action because we no longer have time to waste. We have construction sites that are stopping, companies that need to be paid and a region that needs to be secured and restarted, almost two months have passed and we need the Government to adopt a multi-year decree as soon as possible “.

“Regarding i refunds to citizens, we have activated the mechanism to disburse the first 5 thousand euros of contributions with an advance of 3 thousand in July, which are covered by the 200 million allocated with Decree Law 61 and which the Department will transfer directly to citizens. But we are still one figure very far from the coverage of the damages and I fear for the desperation of citizens who are not seeing a signal for their future. Instead, on the front of businesses, at the moment there is not even the allocation for the first refreshments and even in this case, albeit anomalous, on Monday we will present a proposal on the criteria for being able to allocate at least the first 20 thousand euros. In Legislative Decree 61, the Government has decided to finance collateral situations, such as layoffs or the extension of payment terms, but there is nothing for damages”.

“Now, for the same institutional collaboration that has characterized the work of the regional system up to now- he is pressing Priolo-, we expect the Government to allocate the necessary resources just as quickly”.

The precise list of urgent interventions to be carried out by the autumn was shared in recent days with all the implementing bodies: Regional Agency for Territorial Security and Civil Protection, local authorities, Consortia, Aipo, public service managers, etc.

After a week, the overall requirement has increased from 1.8 to 1.9 billion euros (1,933,048,737.35), divided as follows:

total works completed: 16,149,905.60 euros works in progress: 507,006,385 euros further works to be started and reported by December 2023: 312,512,160 euros interventions to be activated and reported by April 2024: 262,265,048.91 euros interventions to be activated in 2024 and which will be reported beyond April 2024: 835,115,236, 66 euros

