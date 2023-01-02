2022 is an extraordinary year. Facing the complex and severe international environment and the arduous task of domestic reform, development and stability, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core leads the entire Party, the entire army and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to face difficulties and forge ahead. In running the army, various undertakings have been solidly advanced.

2022 is an extremely important year. We successfully convened the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. At the historical intersection of the “two centenary” goals, we drew a grand blueprint for comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, and started a new expedition full of glory and dreams. .

Set sail and start again

“The century-old achievements are extremely brilliant, and the century-old party is flourishing. We are fully confident that we have the ability to create new and greater miracles that will impress the world in the new era and new journey.”

——Xi Jinping

History, once again write a great moment.

From October 16 to 22, 2022, the Twentieth National Congress of the Communist Party of China was successfully held in Beijing. This is a very important meeting held at a critical moment when the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country are embarking on a new journey of comprehensively building a modern socialist country and marching towards the second centenary goal.

General Secretary Xi Jinping solemnly declared in the report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China:

Hold high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, fully implement the thought of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, carry forward the great spirit of party building, be self-confident, self-improving, upright and innovative, work hard and forge ahead with courage, to comprehensively build a socialist modern country and comprehensively promote the greatness of the Chinese nation Revival and united struggle.

New era, new journey, opening a new chapter of struggle——

On January 26, 2022, there was a lot of snow on both sides of the Fen River.

General Secretary Xi Jinping braved the severe cold to come to Linfen City, Shanxi Province, to visit mountain villages and farmers. At the home of Cai Wenming, a villager, the general secretary reminisced about the past and said with emotion, “When I went to the countryside in the past, I was very uneasy and sad when I saw such and such worrying things. Looking at our current countryside, the appearance has completely changed. The food and clothing are different.”

General Secretary Xi Jinping said to the villagers: “In the next step, we still have a long way to go. The first centenary goal has been achieved, and the new journey of the second centenary goal has begun. We want to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way. “

Embarking on a new journey, what kind of socialist modern power should be built, and how should we build a socialist modern power?

Foresight, leading direction.

At the beginning of 2022, the drafting group for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was established, with General Secretary Xi Jinping as the team leader. It was clearly proposed that the drafting of the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China should fully grasp the new strategic opportunities, new strategic tasks, and new strategic stages facing my country’s development. , new strategic requirements, new strategic environment.

At the National Two Sessions in 2022, General Secretary Xi Jinping put forward for the first time the major thesis of the “five necessary roads”, expounding the “five strategic favorable conditions” that my country still has for development, and profoundly revealing why we are successful in the new era and how we will continue to succeed in the future.

April, Hainan; June, Sichuan, Hubei; July, Xinjiang; August, Liaoning…

During the intensive local investigation and research, from focusing on building a free trade port with Chinese characteristics, to opening up new fields and new tracks for economic development, to further promoting coordinated regional development, General Secretary Xi Jinping put forward a series of important views and major conclusions for the future.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out at the seminar on “Learning the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and welcoming the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China” for major leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China should make a two-step strategic arrangement for building a modern socialist country in an all-round way Make a macro outlook and focus on deploying strategic tasks and major initiatives for the next five years.

New era, new journey, drawing a new grand blueprint——

“From now on, the central task of the Communist Party of China is to unite and lead the people of all ethnic groups in the country to build a great socialist modernized country in an all-round way, realize the second centenary goal, and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization.” General Secretary Xi Jinping said at the party’s It was solemnly declared in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Summarize the great significance of the past 5 years of work and the 10 years of great changes in the new era, expound the major issues of opening up a new realm of the Sinicization and modernization of Marxism, and explain the five characteristics of Chinese-style modernization, nine essential requirements and the road ahead that must be firmly grasped Five major principles, comprehensive deployment of economic construction, political construction, cultural construction, social construction, ecological civilization construction and other aspects of work, emphasizing adherence to the party’s overall leadership and comprehensive strict party governance…

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a political declaration and program of action for the party to unite and lead the people of all ethnic groups in the country to win new victories of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and it is a programmatic document of Marxism.

During the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping came to his Guangxi delegation to discuss the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Talking about achievements, experiences, and suggestions, from the development of the tea industry, to the protection of Guilin’s landscape, to the growth and progress of industrial workers, the discussions were full of trust, confidence, and strength.

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, we must firmly grasp the great significance of the work of the past five years and the great transformation of the new era in the past 10 years, firmly grasp the world outlook and methodology of the thought of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and firmly grasp the Grasp the mission of advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, firmly grasp the important requirements of leading a great social revolution with a great self-revolution, and firmly grasp the requirements of the times for united struggle.

“The whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country must unite under the party’s banner as a ‘one solid piece of steel’, with one mind and one energy, so as to push the giant ship of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation to ride the wind and waves and set sail for a long voyage.” clang.

New era, new journey, creating new historical achievements——

On October 23, 2022, the Golden Hall of the Great Hall of the People. Much anticipated, Xi Jinping, who was elected as the new General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee at the First Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, led other members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee to meet with Chinese and foreign journalists.

A strong core leads the magnificent journey. With Comrade Xi Jinping at the core of the Party Central Committee at the helm and guidance, with the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the century-old party will surely create new historical achievements with new great struggles.

Work hard and move forward bravely.

Less than a week after the closing of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping led the newly elected members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee to Yan’an to pay homage to the Yan’an Revolutionary Memorial Site and relive the glorious years of the Party Central Committee in Yan’an during the Revolutionary War. Commemorating the great achievements of the older generation of revolutionaries, it declares the firm belief of the new central leadership group to continue the red blood, inherit the spirit of struggle, and hand over new excellent answers to history and the people on the new road to rushing for the exam.

Knocking on the heavy door of history, General Secretary Xi Jinping was deeply touched: “No matter how rich our material life will be in the future, we must not lose the spirit of self-reliance and hard work. National development should be based on its own strength.”

In Nangou Village, General Secretary Xi Jinping walked into the orchard to learn about the apple harvest and the development of the local apple industry. The general secretary said earnestly that now, the first centenary goal of the “two centenary” goals has been achieved, the problem of absolute poverty has been solved, and the villagers are living a good life, but we must continue to work hard to make Life just keeps getting better and better.

From victory to new victory, General Secretary Xi Jinping issued a great call: “Let us embark on a new journey and set off towards a new goal of struggle!”

On the new journey in the new era, the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country have deeply understood the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthened the “four consciousnesses”, strengthened the “four self-confidence”, and achieved the “two safeguards”. The state of mind is to unite and struggle for the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country and the comprehensive promotion of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Go forward together through thick and thin

“Insist on putting the development of the country and the nation on the basis of our own strength, and firmly grasp the destiny of China‘s development and progress in our own hands.”

——Xi Jinping

February 4, 2022, the day of the beginning of spring. “A Snowflake” illuminates Beijing, the “Double Olympic City”.

As the first global comprehensive sports event held as scheduled since the outbreak of the new crown epidemic, the “unparalleled” Beijing Winter Olympics and the “extraordinary” Winter Paralympics have fulfilled our solemn commitment to the international community and amazed the world. Miracle”.

Facing the repeated delays of the epidemic and the complicated and severe domestic and foreign environment, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core effectively coordinated the epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, leading China to hand over one wonderful answer sheet after another that has attracted worldwide attention.

This answer sheet recorded in the annals of history reflects a strong sense of responsibility——

Always adhere to the supremacy of the people and life, and always put the safety and health of the people first; make scientific decisions based on the time and situation, accurately grasp the changes in the epidemic situation, and make timely decisions to better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development Major decisions…General Secretary Xi Jinping is far-sighted, scientific and decisive, demonstrating the responsibility of the people’s leader.

In the face of severe and complex battles against the epidemic and the arduous historical tests, we effectively deal with the uncertainty of the epidemic situation with the stability of the prevention and control strategy and the flexibility of the prevention and control measures. Actively optimize prevention and control measures.

“Protect people’s life safety and health to the greatest extent, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development.” On November 10, 2022, General Secretary Xi Jinping presided over a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to study and deploy further optimization of prevention and control work twenty measures.

On December 6, General Secretary Xi Jinping presided over a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. The meeting emphasized: “Better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and better coordinate development and security.” The next day, the Comprehensive Group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council announced the “New Ten Rules” for optimizing the implementation of epidemic prevention and control.

Steer the rudder in the turbulent waves, and strategize before the big exam.

The Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has united and led the entire party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to unswervingly fight against the epidemic, and has always firmly held the strategic initiative in the fight against the epidemic, ensuring the lives of hundreds of millions of people to the greatest extent. The production and living conditions and investment and development environment have been created to the greatest extent, which embodies the superiority of my country’s socialist system to the greatest extent.

These answer sheets, recorded in the annals of history, shine with superb political wisdom——

Epidemic prevention is about life, and development is about livelihood. How to coordinate these seemingly irreconcilable contradictions is a difficult problem facing all countries in the world.

In 2022, the international environment will be complex and severe, and the “triple pressure” of shrinking demand, supply shocks, and weakening expectations will continue to appear, and the impact of multiple unexpected factors will suddenly increase.

“It is necessary to maintain strategic focus, insist on making progress while maintaining stability, coordinate the epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, take more effective measures, and strive to achieve the greatest effect of prevention and control at the lowest cost, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development. .”

In his speech at the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on March 17, 2022, General Secretary Xi Jinping used the three words “most” to express my country’s determination and confidence in resolutely fighting the battle of epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development.

Observe the general trend, set the direction, adapt to the situation, and open a new situation.

In response to the development difficulties encountered by market entities, General Secretary Xi Jinping has repeatedly emphasized that it is necessary to stabilize market entities and implement a package of relief and assistance policies for industries, small, medium and micro enterprises, and individual industrial and commercial households that have been severely affected by the epidemic;

To ensure the stability and smoothness of the industrial chain and supply chain, it is clear that we must adhere to the national game of chess, ensure the smooth flow of transportation and logistics, and ensure the normal operation of key industrial chain supply chains, anti-epidemic supply enterprises, and key infrastructure;

Stabilize employment, stabilize prices, and protect people’s livelihood as the bottom line that must be kept, effectively protect and improve people’s livelihood, stabilize and expand employment, organize the supply of important people’s livelihood commodities, and ensure the operation of the city’s core functions;

……

Shot at the critical moment and exert force at the key point. From stabilizing market entities and market expectations to ensuring the stability of the industrial chain supply chain and smooth economic circulation, various policies have been put forward to stabilize the fundamentals of economic and social development to the greatest extent.

Development and security are two wings of one body and two wheels of drive.

With a profound sense of urgency and a far-reaching strategic vision, General Secretary Xi Jinping creatively put forward the overall national security concept, emphasizing the overall situation of domestic and international affairs and the two major issues of development and security. Strengthen the awareness of urgency, establish a bottom-line thinking, safeguard national dignity and core interests in the struggle, and firmly grasp the initiative of our country’s development and security.

Food security is the top priority of state governance.

During the National Two Sessions in 2022, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that “there should be no carelessness on the issue of food security”;

In April, General Secretary Xi Jinping visited Hainan, and the first stop came to the Yazhou Bay Seed Laboratory in Sanya City, and further pointed out that “the Chinese people’s rice bowl must be firmly held in their own hands, and the seeds must be firmly held in their own hands.” inside”.

Taking energy security as an overall and strategic issue related to economic and social development, emphasizing the need to “consolidate the domestic energy production base and ensure the safety of coal supply”;

Adhere to the self-reliance and self-improvement of science and technology, “hold the lifeblood of science and technology firmly in our own hands, make greater progress in self-reliance and self-improvement of science and technology, and continuously improve the independence, autonomy, and security of our country’s development”;

In-depth implementation of the strategy of strengthening the army with talents in the new era and the strategy of strengthening the army with science and technology, grasping the key to a strong army that can fight and win battles, deepen the reform of national defense and the army, and open up a new situation in national defense education in the new era;

Adopt a series of strong countermeasures, resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and vigorously combat external interference and “Taiwan independence” separatist activities;

……

Firmly grasp the initiative of competition and development, and the benign interaction between high-quality development and high-level security continues to advance.

These answer sheets, recorded in the annals of history, demonstrate a grand strategic pattern——

The more severe the situation and the more arduous the task, the more we must strengthen our confidence and determination in high-quality development.

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized: “No matter how the international situation changes, we must unswervingly do our own thing well, continue to strengthen the economic foundation, enhance scientific and technological innovation capabilities, and enhance the overall national strength.”

On April 26, 2022, General Secretary Xi Jinping presided over the 11th meeting of the Central Finance and Economics Committee, making an important strategic deployment for comprehensively strengthening infrastructure construction, emphasizing “optimizing infrastructure layout, structure, function and development model, building modern infrastructure system, laying a solid foundation for building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.”

This strategic deployment, which is both beneficial to the present and long-term, is of great significance to safeguarding national security, smoothing the domestic cycle, promoting domestic and international dual cycles, and promoting high-quality development.

The “Opinions of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council on Accelerating the Construction of a National Unified Large Market” were released to further stimulate the vitality of various market entities by improving the high-level socialist market economic system; Barriers to the market-based allocation of factors and institutional mechanisms for the circulation of goods and services; the “Strategic Planning Outline for Expansion of Domestic Demand (2022-2035)” makes a long-term plan for the implementation of the strategy of expanding domestic demand… one major strategy and one important plan to dredge high-quality The meridians of development.

Keep the overall situation in mind and grasp favorable conditions.

The coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region, the ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River Basin, and other major regional strategies have been steadily promoted, and the cornerstone of regional coordinated development has been firmly established; 21 The pilot free trade zone covers the east, west, north, south, and central China, and the Hainan Free Trade Port set sail to promote high-level opening up to the outside world. The reform continues to deepen, accumulate development momentum, activate development advantages, and release development potential.

These answer sheets, recorded in the annals of history, are full of deep feelings about people’s livelihood——

Governing the country is permanence, and benefiting the people is the foundation.

“We must uphold the supremacy of the people” “The country is the people, and the people are the country”… The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China clearly defined “adhering to the people-centered development idea” as one of the five major principles that must be firmly grasped.

“The Communist Party does things for the people, and it wants to make people’s lives better day by day, year by year.” General Secretary Xi Jinping has always kept in mind the improvement of people’s livelihood.

In his speech at the 2022 World Economic Forum video conference, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that “no matter what difficulties we encounter, we must adhere to the people-centered development thinking.”

During his inspection trip to Sichuan, General Secretary Xi Jinping urged, “We must effectively coordinate the work of epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, resolutely overcome some difficulties facing current economic development, and do a good job in employment, social security, and assistance to the poor. Work”.

During his inspection in Wuhan, Hubei, General Secretary Xi Jinping said earnestly, “Party committees and governments at all levels must find ways to help the people solve practical difficulties and ensure that economic development and people’s production and life are less affected.”

Care for the elderly and education for the young are related to thousands of households.

On July 13th, General Secretary Xi Jinping visited the old silver-haired elderly in the community of Guyuan Lane, Tianshan District, Urumqi, Xinjiang, and wished them a “long and happy life”. More than a month later, at Peony Community, Santaizi Street, Huanggu District, Shenyang City, Liaoning Province, General Secretary Xi Jinping once again focused on asking about the situation of the elderly and children, emphasizing that “the services for the elderly must keep up with” and “the care and training of the children”. to be strengthened”.

Employment is the foundation of people’s livelihood. In 2022, my country’s college graduates will reach 10.76 million, a record high.

During his inspection in Sichuan, General Secretary Xi Jinping made a special trip to Yibin University to learn about the recruitment needs of enterprises and the signing rate of graduates from teachers, students, and business leaders.

Things have sweetness and bitterness, and those who taste them will know; the road has dangers, and those who walk on it will know.

“The achievements are not easy, and they are worth cherishing.” The Central Economic Work Conference sorted out the achievements of this extraordinary year.

In the first 11 months of 2022, 11.45 million new urban jobs were created across the country, completing the annual target of 11 million; the added value of industries above designated size increased by 3.8% year-on-year, and the total import and export of goods increased by 8.6% year-on-year; Against the background of the current situation, my country’s consumer price index has risen moderately by 2% year-on-year; grain output has remained above 1.3 trillion catties for eight consecutive years; the annual economic aggregate is expected to exceed 120 trillion yuan… Stable employment, stable prices, food security, Energy security and people’s lives are effectively guaranteed, and the overall economic and social situation remains stable.

The magnificent land of China: the domestically-made large aircraft C919 flutters its wings in the blue sky, the deep oil well over 9,000 meters whistles to start drilling, and the Chinese space station shines in space…

The warmest fireworks in the world: Major projects are progressing in an orderly manner, factories and workshops are speeding up the resumption of work and production, ports and terminals are constantly handling goods, supermarkets and shopping malls are abundant and prices are stable… At the end of the year and the beginning of the year, China‘s society is recovering, and hope is sprouting.

Under the leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, people are full of confidence and longing for the future.

Quenched into steel to catch the test road

“The key to building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation lies in the party.” – Xi Jinping

On the wall of Comrade Mao Zedong’s former residence in Yangjialing, Yan’an, there is a yellowed photo hanging on the wall. It was the summer of 1945. Mao Zedong went to the airport to welcome Huang Yanpei and his party who came to inspect.

On October 27, 2022, General Secretary Xi Jinping, who was visiting the holy place of revolution here, walked into the cave dwelling, looked at the photos carefully, and pondered the historical questions raised by the “cave dwelling pair”.

During the Yan’an period, Mao Zedong gave the first answer to Huang Yanpei’s question of how to jump out of the historical cycle rate of “the prosperity is booming and the death is sudden”, which is “let the people supervise the government”.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has given a second answer in the practice of comprehensively and strictly governing the party, which is self-revolution.

On January 18, 2022, at the Sixth Plenary Session of the Nineteenth Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, General Secretary Xi Jinping profoundly clarified the internal unity of the “first answer” and the “second answer”: “For a hundred years, the party has relied on the development of the people. Democracy, accepting people’s supervision, internally relying on comprehensive and strict governance of the party, promoting self-revolution, courageously upholding the truth, correcting mistakes, and courageously turning the blade inward to scrape bones to cure poison have ensured the party’s long-term prosperity and continuous development and growth.”

Take history as a mirror, create the future, keep the original aspiration, and continue to struggle.

Over the past year, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, with strong historical consciousness and historical initiative, has persevered in promoting comprehensive and strict party governance, deepening the new great project of party building in the new era, and opening up a new realm of self-revolution for a century-old party.

Refining the sharp ideological weapon of self-revolution——

On January 11, 2022, the auditorium of the Central Party School (National School of Administration). The opening ceremony of the special seminar on studying and implementing the spirit of the Sixth Plenary Session of the Nineteenth CPC Central Committee was held for major leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels.

Facing the “key minority” within the party, General Secretary Xi Jinping elaborated on five issues based on the party’s century-old history, the first of which is to promote the modernization of Marxism in China:

“Insist on using the ‘arrow’ of Marxism to shoot the ‘arrow’ of China in the new era, and continue to promote the combination of the basic principles of Marxism with China‘s specific reality and the combination of China‘s excellent traditional culture.”

More than nine months later, at the Yinxu Museum in Anyang, Henan, General Secretary Xi Jinping carefully observed the unearthed cultural relics such as bronzes, jades, and oracle bone inscriptions.

“The excellent traditional Chinese culture is the ‘root’ of our party’s innovative theory, and the fundamental way for us to promote the modernization of Marxism in China is the ‘combination of two’.” General Secretary Xi Jinping said exactly what he said.

Build the party ideologically and strengthen the party theoretically.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China put forward a series of new ideas, new viewpoints and new requirements for opening up a new realm of Marxism in China and modernization, which pointed out the direction for our party to continuously promote the party’s theoretical innovation.

From “two combinations” to “six persistences”, Chinese Communists in the new era have a profound understanding of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, which is contemporary Chinese Marxism and 21st century Marxism, and continue to compose the modernization of Marxism in China new chapter.

Forging a team of cadres who are brave in self-revolution——

On August 30, 2022, the Great Hall of the People. The National Commendation Conference for “Civil Servants Satisfied by the People” and “Group of Civil Servants Satisfied by the People” was grandly held. General Secretary Xi Jinping cordially met with the commended representatives.

Amidst the warm applause, the general secretary walked among the representatives, had cordial exchanges with them and took a group photo with them, encouraging them to keep in mind their mission and responsibility and be brave to take on their responsibilities.

This is the first time in the name of the Party Central Committee and the State Council to carry out the national “civil servants who are satisfied with the people” and “civil servants who are satisfied with the people collectively” commendation.

“To build a modern socialist country in an all-round way, we must have a team of cadres who are politically sound, adapt to the requirements of the new era, and have the ability to lead modernization.” General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized.

Show the scale of good and bad, clarify the principles of high and low, and encourage the majority of cadres to carry forward the spirit of struggle and enhance their fighting ability.

Revised and issued the “Regulations on Promoting Leading Cadres to Go Up and Down”, focusing on solving the problems of cadres’ lack of responsibility, inaction, and disorderly behavior; earnestly do a good job in the management of leading cadres’ spouses, children and their spouses in business… The Party Central Committee is strict with high standards It is required to forge a backbone team of governance that is worthy of the heavy responsibility of the times, and to gather the positive energy of the officers and entrepreneurs.

“The party has no interests of its own, and the leading cadres of the party should not have their own interests.” On April 11, 2022, in Maona Village, Shuiman Township, Wuzhishan City, Hainan, General Secretary Xi Jinping spoke firmly in front of the villagers around him.

Fighting the tough and protracted battle of self-revolution——

“We must always maintain the courage to face up to the problem and the firmness of the blade inward, resolutely cut off the cancer, remove the source of the poison, and eliminate the poison, so that the party will never deteriorate and ensure that the red country will never change color.”

On June 17, 2022, the Politburo of the 19th CPC Central Committee conducted the 40th collective study on the integrated promotion of not daring to be corrupt, not being able to be corrupt, and not wanting to be corrupt. General Secretary Xi Jinping has warned the party that the fight against corruption is “extremely complicated and difficult, and there is no room for compromise.”

On the same day, the General Secretary presided over a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to review the “Report on the Progress of the Eighth Round of the 19th Central Inspection of Financial Units”. This is the first time that a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee heard a report on inspection and rectification.

More than a month later, as the ninth round of inspections of the 19th Central Committee completed the feedback to the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the National Supervisory Committee, the Central General Office, the Central Organization Department and other units, the 19th Central Committee’s full coverage mission came to a successful conclusion.

“It highlights the distinctive character of our party’s courage in self-revolution, and embodies the firm stance of inner-party supervision without exception.” On July 28, 2022, General Secretary Xi Jinping presided over a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee to review the “Comprehensive Report on the Ninth Round of Inspections of the Nineteenth Central Committee”.

Politics is expensive and constant, and governance must be constant.

In 2022, the promulgation of the eight central regulations will usher in the tenth anniversary. The Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core leads the subordinates, rectifies the wind and eliminates discipline, and promotes the construction of the whole party’s work style without slacking off, without stopping, and starting again.

Only three days after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China closed, General Secretary Xi Jinping presided over a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee to study, deploy, study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

An important agenda of the meeting was to review the “Detailed Implementation Rules for the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China to Implement the Eight Central Regulations”.

“Strengthen the embankment of the eight central regulations, and persevere in rectifying the ‘four winds’ to establish a new style.” Over the past year, the majority of party members have strictly observed the red line of discipline, taken the lead in practicing the new style of righteousness, and driven the whole society to uphold the customs.

The “four tests” and “four dangers” will exist for a long time. At the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping issued an appeal to the entire party. Comprehensive and strict governance of the party will always be on the road, and the party’s self-revolution will always be on the road.

“As the largest Marxist ruling party in the world, our party must always remain sober and determined to solve the unique problems of a large party if it wants to always win the support of the people and consolidate its long-term ruling position.”

Building the soul with the heart, strengthening the foundation, eliminating the turbid and exalting the pure… The party’s ability to self-purify, self-improvement, self-innovation, and self-improvement has been significantly enhanced, and its vitality has been continuously rejuvenated. It has always become the strong leadership core of the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

In the early autumn of 2022, the land of Liaoshen is fertile and fertile for thousands of miles, with a beautiful scenery.

During General Secretary Xi Jinping’s investigation and investigation in Liaoning, he specially walked into the Mudan Community to “see what the old community looks like in a new way”.

Photos on the exhibition boards show the old and new look of the place. In recent years, after renovation, this typical old community with more than 3,000 households has become a well-known demonstration community for grassroots governance.

“Our party is a party that serves the people and benefits the people. It is the common aspiration of the communists to do well every matter that the common people care about.” General Secretary Xi Jinping’s words are full of affection, “Community party organizations must keep in mind the purpose of the party To strengthen and improve community work, we must let the common people realize that the Communist Party of China serves the people wholeheartedly, and the party is always by the people’s side.”

Unmoved by wind and rain, it is as safe as a mountain, and it depends on the mainstay to stand in the middle.

During the inspection in Xinjiang, he emphasized the need to resolutely implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and fully and accurately implement the Party’s strategy for governing Xinjiang in the new era; at the meeting celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Youth League of China, he hoped that the Communist Youth League will always be a party that closely follows the party and is at the forefront of the times Advanced organization; in the reply letter to the veteran experts of the National Museum of China, he called on everyone to adhere to the correct political direction…General Secretary Xi Jinping has a clear-cut stand to uphold and strengthen the overall leadership of the party. Provide a fundamental guarantee for the development of the party and the country on the new journey of the times.

Embarking on a new road to rush for the exam, the Communist Party of China, which has gone through a century of struggle, has become stronger and stronger in the revolutionary forging, and is uniting and leading hundreds of millions of people to move forward courageously towards the second centenary goal.

The world is a public road

“The Chinese people are willing to join hands with the people of the world to create a better future for mankind!”

——Xi Jinping

“China‘s development cannot be separated from the world, and the world‘s development also needs China.”

On October 23, 2022, General Secretary Xi Jinping’s statement when he met with Chinese and foreign journalists for the first time after being re-elected was not only a profound summary of history, but also a solemn declaration of the future.

In the alternation of seasons, there is always an insight that travels through time and space. Time has engraved the strenuous steps of the eastern powers on the journey of modernization, and it has also witnessed the magnificent prospect of major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics.

In the early spring, there is a hope of life through the clouds and fog——

In early February 2022, during the opening days of the Beijing Winter Olympics, President Xi Jinping welcomed one international distinguished guest after another. Meeting with UN Secretary-General Guterres, President Xi Jinping used the “ship” as a metaphor to share his views on the general trend of the world:

“In the face of various urgent global challenges, we must strengthen solidarity and cooperation, and jointly sit on the ‘Noah’s Ark’ of the new era, so that mankind will have a better tomorrow.”

The metaphor of “boat” was mentioned again during the meeting of these two old friends in Bali, Indonesia in November. Speaking of “a lot of things have happened” in the world since our last meeting, President Xi Jinping’s words are very meaningful:

“We must put the future and destiny of mankind as the top priority, and work together to overcome difficulties.” “I firmly believe that the historical trend of peace, development, cooperation, and win-win results is still unstoppable, and the future of mankind is bright.”

The new crown epidemic has been repeatedly delayed, the geopolitical situation is tense, the economic recovery is sluggish, and multiple crises such as food and energy have become prominent… Looking back at this year of turbulent events, the question of “where is mankind going” has never been so urgent.

“To get out of the fog and go to the light, the most powerful force is to work together, and the most effective way is to help each other.” “Unity is strength, and division has no way out”…President Xi Jinping, who coordinates the overall domestic and international situations and focuses on the common interests of all mankind, said Hold high the banner of a community with a shared future for mankind, and continuously inject confidence and strength into a turbulent and changing world——

Leading China to successfully host the Beijing Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics, sending out a warm call to the people of all countries to “together into the future”; first proposed a global security initiative at the Boao Forum for Asia, contributing international public goods to make up for the security deficit, and received more than 70 awards The country appreciates and supports; focusing on the sustainable development of human beings, calling for the joint construction of a community of life on earth, and promoting the fifteenth meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity to achieve milestone results…

In midsummer, witness the upsurge of mutually beneficial cooperation——

In late June, President Xi Jinping hosted the first high-level dialogue on global development during the BRICS summit, which attracted the participation of many emerging market countries and developing countries. At the meeting, President Xi Jinping announced a series of major measures to implement global development initiatives and promote the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which were warmly praised by all participants.

Less than five months later, the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing. Amidst the sound of shutters, the Global Development Promotion Center was officially inaugurated. There is an important platform to promote China‘s international development cooperation to coordinate resources and coordinate actions.

In the face of unprecedented headwinds in the global development cause, President Xi Jinping promoted the development of all countries, especially developing countries, in a prominent position, and gathered more consensus for the development pattern of inclusive balance, coordination and inclusiveness, win-win cooperation, and common prosperity. , Gather greater synergy. More than 100 countries and international organizations including the United Nations have supported the initiative, and nearly 70 countries have joined the “Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative”.

Take the heart of the people as the heart, and take the interests of the world as the profit. Under the personal guidance and promotion of President Xi Jinping, China has firmly conveyed its sincere determination to “provide new opportunities for the world with its own new development”——

For many years, the China International Import Expo, Canton Fair, Service Trade Fair, and Consumer Expo have been held, and the “Oriental Covenant” with China as the stage, fulfilling the firm promise of “opening the door will be wider and wider”;

From promoting the continuous relaxation of foreign investment access and continuous improvement of the business environment, to the high-quality implementation of the “Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement”, and actively promoting the accession to the “Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement”, we are doing a good job in the “answer sheet” of our own development. At the same time, activate a pool of spring water in the world economy;

From the number of China-Europe trains to a new high, to the effective improvement of local traffic on the Hungary-Serbia Railway and the Croatian Sea-Crossing Bridge, the “Belt and Road” cooperation originated from China and benefits the world. power;

……

China, which is striding forward on the road of Chinese-style modernization, has always placed its own development in the grand coordinate system of human development, and has always combined the interests of the Chinese people with the common interests of people of all countries.

In the golden autumn, harvest the fruits of intensive cultivation——

Shortly after the conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, from October 30 to November 4, within a week, the leaders of Vietnam, Pakistan, Tanzania, and Germany visited China one after another. Welcoming ceremonies, meetings and talks, witnessing the signing of cooperation documents… a series of foreign affairs activities were carried out intensively. On Tiananmen Square, people heard the long-lost 21-gun salute.

One month before the opening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, President Xi Jinping went to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. His first overseas visit since the outbreak of the new crown was a complete success.

“Promote the construction of a new type of international relations, deepen and expand the global partnership of equality, openness and cooperation, and strive to expand the convergence of interests with other countries”——In the report of the 20th National Congress, people understood the layout of China‘s diplomatic strategy on the new journey realistic logic.

This year, the heads of state of China and the United States met offline for the first time in three years; the heads of state of China and Russia maintained communication in various ways; Solid progress in solidarity and cooperation…China‘s all-dimensional, multi-level, and three-dimensional diplomatic layout has become more mature and perfect.

In the past year, President Xi Jinping has attended many important multilateral diplomatic events such as the 2022 World Economic Forum video conference, the Samarkand Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Bali Summit of the Group of Twenty, and the Bangkok Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation. Close contact through phone calls, videos, letters, etc. Smiling and shaking hands again and again, and having frank exchanges, demonstrates China’s self-confidence and calmness in the new era, and its openness to all rivers. It also makes the world feel deeply: China is a China with the world in mind, A progressive force that maintains world peace and promotes common development.

Make friends all over the world and walk the world together. A credible, lovely and respectable China has won more and more understanding, respect and support.

In winter, record the solid steps of pioneering and enterprising——

In early December, Riyadh, the desert oasis, ushered in the long-awaited rain. President Xi Jinping arrived here to attend the first China-Arab States Summit, the first China-Gulf Arab States Cooperation Council Summit and pay a state visit to Saudi Arabia. He was welcomed with the highest courtesy by the host country.

This is my country’s largest and highest-level diplomatic action to the Arab world since the founding of New China. Observers commented that in the face of the changing international situation, the Arab countries and China are united, cooperating and walking hand in hand, because China treats the Arab countries with sincerity, objectivity and fairness, and because of China’s diplomatic value orientation of “the world is for the public”.

This kind of compliance is consistent; this kind of action is solid and firm:

Not afraid of hegemony and bullying, resolutely defend national sovereignty, security, and development interests on issues related to Taiwan, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and Tibet; uphold fairness and justice, and play a constructive role in promoting the settlement of hot-spot issues such as the Ukrainian crisis and Afghanistan and Palestine Role; in the clamor of “clash of civilizations”, advocate the protection of the diversity of world civilizations, promote the common values ​​of all mankind, and respect the right of people of all countries to independently choose their development path…

Stand on the right side of history and the progress of human civilization. In the epic struggle of mutual integration and mutual achievement with the world, China’s image as a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of international order has become increasingly distinct. From China’s voice and more importantly from China’s actions, people have truly realized that Chinese-style modernization is not a copy of the rise of traditional great powers, nor is it a reprint of a strong country that must hegemony, but a right way that benefits China and the world.

“We are living in an era full of challenges, but also an era full of hope.” General Secretary Xi Jinping’s firm and powerful words show the responsibility and feelings of a big country that is striding forward to the center of the world stage. “The Chinese people are willing to work with the people of the world. Let’s work together to create a better future for mankind!”

The sun rises in the east, and the first ray of dawn in the new year shines on China. The new great journey extends from the feet to the future.

We firmly believe that under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, the entire Party, the entire army, and the people of all ethnic groups across the country will strengthen their confidence and unite in one heart and one mind, and move towards the glorious goal of comprehensively building a modern socialist country and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. We will surely create new great achievements with new great struggles!

(Story by Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, January 1)