‘Embodiment of resilience’: Holocaust survivor returns to Israel after weeks of captivity in Gaza

Yaffa Adar, 85, was taken hostage by Hamas and displayed a stoic demeanor at the time of her detention.

Yaffa Adar, 85, a Holocaust survivor, was reunited with her family on Friday after spending 49 days in captivity in the Gaza Strip held by of Hamas, local media report.

Adar is one of the first 13 Israeli hostages to be freed by the Palestinian movement. In the images After the kidnapping, the octogenarian could be seen remaining calm and surrounded by several armed men.

“He’s putting on a brave face, taking charge of the situation and showing his captors a glimpse of the unwavering resolve which we all know he has,” Adar’s granddaughter told The Times of Israel the day after the kidnapping. Tamir Adar, another grandson of the woman, is believed to still be held in Gaza.

The Israelis received with enthusiasm the release of the Holocaust survivor, calling her a symbol of Israeli opposition to Hamas. “She is the incarnation of zionism and Israeli resilience and will not allow any ‘Hamasnik’ to see it break,” wrote on her X account the author Iris Boker.

For his part, Israeli reporter Yosef Yisrael saw Adar’s release as a triumph. «Yafa Adar is at home. The subhumans that surround her They lie deep underground, his house has probably been turned into rubble by the Israeli State Army. “That is Jewish, Israeli power,” express.

Adar was released within the framework of the four-day truce between Israel and Hamaswhich agreed to release 50 Israeli hostages in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners from the jails of the Hebrew country.

