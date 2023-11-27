Home » ‘Embodiment of resilience’: Holocaust survivor returns to Israel after weeks of captivity in Gaza
News

‘Embodiment of resilience’: Holocaust survivor returns to Israel after weeks of captivity in Gaza

by admin
‘Embodiment of resilience’: Holocaust survivor returns to Israel after weeks of captivity in Gaza

Yaffa Adar, 85, was taken hostage by Hamas and displayed a stoic demeanor at the time of her detention.

Yaffa Adar, 85, a Holocaust survivor, was reunited with her family on Friday after spending 49 days in captivity in the Gaza Strip held by of Hamas, local media report.

Adar is one of the first 13 Israeli hostages to be freed by the Palestinian movement. In the images After the kidnapping, the octogenarian could be seen remaining calm and surrounded by several armed men.

“He’s putting on a brave face, taking charge of the situation and showing his captors a glimpse of the unwavering resolve which we all know he has,” Adar’s granddaughter told The Times of Israel the day after the kidnapping. Tamir Adar, another grandson of the woman, is believed to still be held in Gaza.

The Israelis received with enthusiasm the release of the Holocaust survivor, calling her a symbol of Israeli opposition to Hamas. “She is the incarnation of zionism and Israeli resilience and will not allow any ‘Hamasnik’ to see it break,” wrote on her X account the author Iris Boker.

For his part, Israeli reporter Yosef Yisrael saw Adar’s release as a triumph. «Yafa Adar is at home. The subhumans that surround her They lie deep underground, his house has probably been turned into rubble by the Israeli State Army. “That is Jewish, Israeli power,” express.

Adar was released within the framework of the four-day truce between Israel and Hamaswhich agreed to release 50 Israeli hostages in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners from the jails of the Hebrew country.

See also  Pick and plate in Medellin Monday April 24, 2023

You may also like

Mukesh Ambani’s son’s wedding dance of the three...

Spectacular images of trucker’s rescue after accident on...

New Action is ready to open tomorrow, but...

Prosecutor’s Office will prosecute a man who obstructed...

The overall expansion trend of China’s economy has...

Sustainable mobility, Emilia-Romagna towards 10 thousand kilometers of...

Salad with arugula and feta is an excellent...

Tremor in the US today, Sunday, March 3...

Valledupar and municipalities of Cesar that will be...

Rain and snow will develop again in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy