Emilia-Romagna Region of Honor 2023 — Companies

Emilia-Romagna Region of Honor 2023 — Companies

Landscape, cultural, food and wine and sporting excellence. For the National italian american foundation l’Emilia Romagna And Region of Honor 2023.

The awards ceremony will be held on October 14 at Washingtonon the occasion of the 48th Niaf galathe non-profit organization that each year chooses an Italian region to collaborate with in the promotion and protection of culture, business and tourism in the United States.

“First of all, I thank the chairman Robert E. Carlucci of Niaf for this prestigious award – said the regional councilor for Tourism, Andrew Corsini-, because it is another important recognition of the many excellences that make our region one attractive and popular destination by visitors from all over the world”. “This synergy – concludes Corsini – therefore represents an opportunity to continue to promote our region and to further strengthen the economic opportunities and our historical ties with the United States“.

As part of the NIAF program, ambassador Peter F. Secchia voyage of discovery, in June a delegation of the association also made up of forty-eight Italian-American university students will visit Emilia-Romagna. At the heart of the journey art City along the via Emilia, the excellence of Food Valley e Motor Valleythe cultural and naturalistic itineraries.

