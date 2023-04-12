Home News Employees of the oil industry in Arauca resume work after 70 days of dismissal – news
Through Early Alert 011 of 2023, issued for the municipalities of Arauca, Arauquita, Saravena, Fortul and Tame, the Ombudsman’s Office evidenced the violations to life, liberty, physical integrity of the civilian population, the use of methods to generate terror and intimidation, among other serious violations of International Humanitarian Law (IHL) by illegal armed groups.

The Ombudsman’s Office has been evidencing the complex situation experienced by the communities in Arauca and which has worsened since January of last year due to the armed confrontation and the dispute over territory between the ELN and dissident factions of the Farc.

The armed organizations are generating threats, kidnappings, selective homicides, massacres, hostage-taking, displacement and confinement, recruitment of children and adolescents, among other serious behaviors that particularly affect indigenous and Afro-descendant communities, leaders, migrants and population victims and survivors of the armed conflict.

The document from the Ombudsman’s Office also reveals threats to people in the reincorporation process, extortion of merchants and the dissemination of pamphlets with signs.

The situation in the department of Arauca is evidenced mainly by the increase in homicides. Between January and November 2021, there were 145 murders, in the same period of 2022, the figure increased 103%, to 294 cases.

In the document, the Ombudsman’s Office makes recommendations to different entities of the National Government for the prevention and protection of the communities, the accompaniment of the same and the creation of plans, projects and actions to overcome the vulnerability factors of the rights of that population. .

Source: Ombudsman

