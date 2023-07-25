Home » Empoli: Caprile official on loan from Napoli – News
News

Empoli: Caprile official on loan from Napoli – News

by admin
Empoli: Caprile official on loan from Napoli – News

Empoli has formalized the arrival of goalkeeper Elia Caprile from Napoli on a loan deal. The goalkeeper, owned by Bari, was sold by the Apulian team to the Neapolitans and then transferred by De Laurentiis’ club on loan to the Tuscan club.


Caprile is joining his new companions, in retreat in Austria. He could already make his debut in the two international friendlies planned these days during his stay in Tyrol. Caprile, on paper, is the replacement for Guglielmo Vicario, who moved to Tottenham a few weeks ago, it will be the pitch that will tell if he will be the starter or the other Perisan goalkeeper.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  He falls on his bike on top of Mel and injures himself with the frame

You may also like

Marína Gálisová: Post-national nationalist Andrej Danko (in partnership...

12,546 identity documents are pending to be claimed...

Slovak companies can also make respectable profits

Guatemalans Demand Free and Transparent Elections Amidst Electoral...

New shootings in the US leave six dead...

What did they think when they first discovered...

APES condemns increased persecution of journalists

In the páramo of Inzá, Cauca, more than...

Rome: dg Ama, ‘we are restoring the collection...

Police ruled for the homicide of a patrolman...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy