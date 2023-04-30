Enjoy shopping in Shanghai! The 2023 International Consumer Season and the 4th Shanghai “May 5th Shopping Festival” kick off- Chinadaily.com.cn

On April 29, the 2023 International Consumer Season and the 4th Shanghai “May 5th Shopping Festival” jointly organized by the Ministry of Commerce, China Central Radio and Television, and the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government officially launched.

Chen Jining, Secretary of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee, attended the event and jointly launched the 2023 International Consumer Season and the 4th Shanghai “May 5th Shopping Festival” with Wang Wentao, Minister of Commerce, and Shen Haixiong, Deputy Minister of the Central Propaganda Department and Director of China Central Radio and Television.

At the launching ceremony, reporters from China Central Radio and Television, who are in key business districts in the Yangtze River Delta provinces and cities such as Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Anhui, were connected in turn to show the city-linked and vibrant consumption scene. Representatives of 15 Chinese and foreign companies joined hands to focus on new forms of consumption, new models, and new experiences, and released a number of unique consumption-promoting preferential activities on the spot to stimulate consumption enthusiasm.

△Video connection with the headquarter reporter in the Yangtze River Delta region

The 2023 International Consumption Season is one of the six themed activities of the Ministry of Commerce’s “Consumption Promotion Year”. Through the comprehensive linkage of “international and domestic, online and offline, government enterprises, central and local governments, and trade and consumption”, the internationalization, quality, and convenience of consumption will be improved. It will be organized nationwide from May to December to promote the level of globalization, unblock the production and sales of global high-quality goods and services, exchange and cooperation, and promote consumption upgrades and potential release.

The 4th Shanghai “May 5th Shopping Festival” launched at the same time, with the theme of “Enjoying Consumption in Shanghai”, launched linkages in five major areas: “shopping”, “cultural tourism”, “food”, “events” and “exhibition”. Thousands of series of activities will cover Labor Day, Youth Day, Children’s Day, Dragon Boat Festival and other festivals, to develop new customer groups, new supplies, and new scenarios, and jointly create a splendid and confidence-boosting consumption event.

Sheng Qiuping, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Commerce, Wu Qing, Member of the Standing Committee of the Shanghai Municipal Committee and Executive Deputy Mayor, Zhang Wei, Member of the Standing Committee of the Shanghai Municipal Committee and Secretary General of the Municipal Committee, Hua Yuan, Vice Mayor of Shanghai, Sima Hong, Deputy Mayor of Beijing, and Vice Mayor of Tianjin Yang Bing, Zhang Guozhi, Deputy Mayor of Chongqing, Tan Ping, Deputy Mayor of Guangzhou, Peng Jianming, member of the editorial board of China Central Radio and Television, Cai Zhenhe, Consul General of Singapore in Shanghai, heads of the Ministry of Commerce and relevant units in Shanghai, China Central Radio and Television Comrades from relevant departments in Taiwan and Shanghai Main Station participated in the event.

In order to effectively stimulate market vitality, China Central Radio and Television, as the organizer of the event, has jointly organized consumption promotion activities with the Ministry of Commerce and relevant provincial, autonomous region and municipal governments for four consecutive years. The main station will continue to give full play to the integrated communication advantages of world-class new mainstream media, relying on the omni-media matrix, large and small screen linkage, online and offline channels, continue to create a consumption boom, help stimulate consumption potential, and accelerate consumer confidence.

△Chen Jining, Wang Wentao, and Shen Haixiong watched the cultural and creative product display of China Central Radio and Television, and expressed their condolences to the live delivery team of the Financial Center of the Central Radio and Television

China Central Radio and Television organized a live broadcast in the living room of the Shanghai World Meeting Room to share online the domestic products of the “Shanghai” brand, high-tech agricultural products, and special products in Shanghai’s counterpart aided construction areas. Online platforms and offline business circles provide consumers with benefits.

△The main station live broadcasts the delivery scene

In the on-site consumer product exhibition area, popular cultural and creative products such as the “Fuwa of the Chinese Zodiac”, the New Year’s Rabbit Plate, the “Guixian Box Album” and the magnetic puzzle of “If the National Treasure Can Talk” by China Central Radio and Television showed the cultural and creative strengths of the Central Radio and Television Station. Innovative strength and cultural charm.

Today’s launch event was broadcast live simultaneously by CCTV, CCTV News New Media, etc., and the total number of views in one hour has exceeded 12 million.

After the launching ceremony, the 2nd International Consumption Center City Forum was held, and the International Consumption Center City Development Report was released. Wang Wentao, Minister of Commerce, Wu Qing, Executive Vice Mayor of Shanghai, Sima Hong, Vice Mayor of Beijing, Tan Ping, Vice Mayor of Guangzhou, Yang Bing, Vice Mayor of Tianjin, Zhang Guozhi, Vice Mayor of Chongqing, China Central Radio and Television Peng Jianming, a member of the editorial board, and the mayor of Seoul, South Korea, the mayor of Dusseldorf, Germany, and the CEO of Swire Properties respectively delivered keynote speeches or video speeches.

[Responsible editor: Wang Han]