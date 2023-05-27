‘Enough with the mice’, flash mob at the Arenaccia – Campania

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, MAY 27 – Flash mob this morning by the Lahalle – Palmieri – Arenaccia civil committee which is asking for immediate action by the city institutions for what is becoming a public health emergency. Six months after the fire in the supermarket in via Lahalle which was seized for the conduct of the investigations, the inhabitants of the four buildings that surround it live besieged by rats which proliferate by feeding on the putrefied and malodorous food left on the shelves for months.



” Colonies of mice stroll under our balconies and in the heat they are proliferating. We breathe miasms from the food that has been rotting for months and we strongly fear that there are risks to our safety, the authorities cannot ignore our condition. We ask for a temporary release from seizure to carry out rat extermination, clean the area of ​​leachate and close it to allow investigations to be carried out”. This was stated by Paolo Fusco, spokesman for the Lahalle-Palmieri-Arenaccia civic committee.



” We asked the Prefect and the Health Directorate to convene an urgent technical table so that we can proceed with a more than necessary intervention. The lengthy times of the investigations cannot penalize citizens in everyday life. That of the Lahalle- Palmieri – Arenaccia civic committee, formed in the days following the fire in the supermarket, it is a legitimate request, the residents fear for their health. It is essential to free them from the siege of rats, which represent a serious health hazard. And with the arrival of summer the situation it risks getting worse, we need to act quickly” says Francesco Emilio Borrelli, deputy of the Alleanza Verdi – Sinistra who participated in the flash mob.



