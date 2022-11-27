Source of information: Shenzhen Municipal Health Commission

Date of information provision: 2022-11-27 21:08

At present, the epidemic situation in our city is severe and complicated, and we are facing enormous pressure to prevent importation and non-proliferation. In order to effectively reduce the risk of the spread of the epidemic and protect the health of citizens and the safety of the city, we advocate: From November 28th to December 2nd (Monday to Friday), employees of enterprises, institutions and citizens with conditions can temporarily work from home. Party and government agencies, public institutions, and state-owned enterprises arrange staff to work in shifts with a limited number of shifts to minimize the flow and gathering of people.

The general public is requested to do a good job of personal protection, maintain good hygiene habits such as “wearing masks, washing hands frequently, disinfecting frequently, ventilating frequently, gathering less, and keeping a distance of one meter”, and cooperate with epidemic prevention and control management such as nucleic acid testing, scanning and brightening codes, and temperature measurement. , Minimize going out as much as possible, no gatherings, no dinners, and no going to crowded places.

Everyone is the first person responsible for their own health. Shenzhen is my home, and epidemic prevention depends on everyone. Everyone responds, everyone participates, everyone fulfills their responsibilities, and protects their homeland. I sincerely thank the general public for their understanding and support of the city’s epidemic prevention and control work!

In the future, further measures will be adjusted and clarified according to the epidemic situation.

Shenzhen Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters Office

November 27, 2022

