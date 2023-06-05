EQS-Adhoc: EUSOLAG European Solar AG: ISIN DE000A3MQYU1 / WKN A3MQYU: The 6.25% coupon for the year 22/23 will be paid out directly and bilaterally

EQS-Ad-hoc: EUSOLAG European Solar AG / Key word(s): Bond/Distributions

EUSOLAG European Solar AG: ISIN DE000A3MQYU1 / WKN A3MQYU: The 6.25% coupon for the year 22/23 will be paid out directly and bilaterally

05.06.2023 / 15:47 CET/EST

– EUSOLAG European Solar AG, a specialist in the development of a portfolio of photovoltaic systems, reports that the previously announced technical relationships with the payment of the bond coupon with Clearstream Banking could not be resolved.

Accordingly, the corporate bodies have decided to pay out the coupon payments for the year 22/23 ending on March 29, 2023 to the bondholders of the EUSOLAG bond with the ISIN DE000A3MQYU1 2022/2027 now directly, bilaterally and excluding the Clearstream Banking System.

Prerequisites and procedure

Bondholders who held the EUSOLAG bond on March 29, 2023 are asked to contact the company at [email protected] with

a bank account statement for the bond ISIN: DE000A3MQYU1 as of March 29, 2023, a completed form on the company’s website (“News” page) from June 12, 2023, a legally valid copy of ID or an excerpt from the commercial register, which identifies the custody account holder

Report to.

The previously announced preparation of a vote without a meeting (§ 18 SchVG) will be discontinued and not pursued any further.

This notification has been published on the company’s website and will be published in the German Federal Gazette in the next few days.

The Management Board would like to thank the bondholders for their understanding and the company’s support.

Contact:

EUSOLAG European Solar AG

Alicia Meier

Head of Investor Relations

T +49 69 8700 879 295

E [email protected]

EUSOLAG European Solar AG

Lurgiallee 14

60439 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland

About EUSOLAG European Solar AG

EUSOLAG European Solar AG is an owner of photovoltaic parks across Europe with its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main. The company focuses on building an attractive portfolio of photovoltaic parks across Europe. The company acts as an asset manager for institutional investors in the utility scale segment over 50 MWp and a capital requirement of over EUR 30 million. As a buy-and-hold operator, the company aims to steadily increase value with positive cash flow. EUSOLAG has a lean management structure, with labour-intensive activities being outsourced to third parties but managed closely by EUSOLAG. 1995468D GR Equity

