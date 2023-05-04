Home » EQS-Adhoc: Schloss Wachenheim AG: Increase in the earnings forecast for the 2022/23 financial year
EQS-Ad-hoc: Schloss Wachenheim AG / Key word(s): Forecast
04.05.2023 / 11:00 CET/CEST
Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

Due to a successful business development in the first nine months of the 2022/23 financial year, the Management Board of Schloss Wachenheim AG today adjusted its outlook for the entire 2022/23 financial year (July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023).

Sales volumes are currently expected to be largely stable compared to the previous year. Sales will be around 10% higher than in the 2021/22 financial year due to price factors. So far, a slight decline in sales volumes and a slight increase in sales revenue due to prices have been forecast.

In addition, an operating result (EBIT) – including the special charges from the restructuring of the production capacities in France of around EUR 4.5 million – is now in a range between EUR 25.0 million and EUR 27.0 million after EUR 29. 2 million expected in the previous year. The previous forecasts were in a range between EUR 20.5 million and EUR 22.5 million.

The updated expectations for the consolidated net income are – after EUR 21.2 million in 2021/22 – between EUR 17.0 million and EUR 19.0 million. So far, a range between EUR 14.5 million and EUR 16. 5 million forecast.

Schloss Wachenheim AG will publish further details on May 9, 2023 as part of the interim report for the third quarter of 2022/23.

Contact:

Boris Schlimbach
Member of the Board
Tel. +49 (0)651 / 9988-200

05/04/2023 CET/CEST The EQS distribution services include statutory reporting requirements, corporate news/financial news and press releases.
Company:

Castle Wachenheim AG

Niederkircher Straße 27

54294 Trier

Deutschland

Telephone:

0651-9988 0

Fax:

0651-9988 104

E-Mail:

[email protected]

Internet:

www.schloss-wachenheim.com

ISIN:

DE0007229007

WKN:

722900

The stock exchange:

Regulated market in Frankfurt (General Standard), Stuttgart; Open market in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange

EQS News ID:

1624543

1624543 04.05.2023 CET/CEST

