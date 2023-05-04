EQS-Adhoc: Schloss Wachenheim AG: Increase in the earnings forecast for the 2022/23 financial year

Schloss Wachenheim AG: Increase in the earnings forecast for the 2022/23 financial year

04.05.2023



Due to a successful business development in the first nine months of the 2022/23 financial year, the Management Board of Schloss Wachenheim AG today adjusted its outlook for the entire 2022/23 financial year (July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023).

Sales volumes are currently expected to be largely stable compared to the previous year. Sales will be around 10% higher than in the 2021/22 financial year due to price factors. So far, a slight decline in sales volumes and a slight increase in sales revenue due to prices have been forecast.

In addition, an operating result (EBIT) – including the special charges from the restructuring of the production capacities in France of around EUR 4.5 million – is now in a range between EUR 25.0 million and EUR 27.0 million after EUR 29. 2 million expected in the previous year. The previous forecasts were in a range between EUR 20.5 million and EUR 22.5 million.

The updated expectations for the consolidated net income are – after EUR 21.2 million in 2021/22 – between EUR 17.0 million and EUR 19.0 million. So far, a range between EUR 14.5 million and EUR 16. 5 million forecast.

Schloss Wachenheim AG will publish further details on May 9, 2023 as part of the interim report for the third quarter of 2022/23.



Contact:

Boris Schlimbach

Member of the Board

Tel. +49 (0)651 / 9988-200

