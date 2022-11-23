November 22, 2022 11:52

Over 43 years old. Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, 80, is the living head of state who holds the world record for longevity in power, except for monarchies. In the November 20 elections he ran for a sixth term as president of Equatorial Guinea, a small oil state in central Africa with one of the most closed and authoritarian regimes in the world.

In 2016 he won with 93.7 percent of the votes and in recent years he seemed to be preparing to hand over power to his son Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, known as Teodorín, a well-known name in the international jet set, famous for his luxurious life and already sentenced in France for a case of embezzlement.

While his father has limited his public appearances for two years, Teodorín has gained more and more visibility: omnipotent and feared vice president, as well as defense minister, he has not given up showing himself on social networks surrounded by beautiful girls or at the wheel of luxurious sports cars , both rare and expensive. In mid-December 2021, everyone expected the ruling party in the country, the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea (PDG), to designate Teodorín as a candidate in place of his father. But probably the leading figures of the regime and Teodoro Obiang’s inner circle thought it too early and provocative to present him as a successor, at a time when the country is more dependent on external aid due to declining profits from the sale of hydrocarbons in course since 2014 and the covid-19 pandemic.

Obsession with coups

At that congress, the Pdge had decided, against all odds, not to make any appointments official. Just two months ago, the eighty-year-old leader unveiled his candidacy. In 2016, shortly before his re-election, he told the weekly Jeune Afrique: “I’ve been in power for a long time now, but the people still want him to be president. It’s the last time I introduce myself”. Then, pressed on the succession prepared for Teodorín, he had said: “Equatorial Guinea is not a monarchy, (…) but I can’t help it if it has talent”.