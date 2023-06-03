Erdogan’s grandchildren’s oath excitement – Breaking news – Sözcü

Re-elected President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s family watched the swearing-in ceremony at the General Assembly of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey. The excitement of his grandchildren was reflected in the lenses.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took the oath in the General Assembly of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM).

President Erdoğan’s wife Emine Erdoğan, his daughter Esra Erdoğan Albayrak, his son Bilal Erdoğan and his wife Reyyan Erdoğan, his daughter Sümeyye Erdoğan Bayraktar and his wife Selçuk Bayraktar and their grandchildren attended the ceremony.

Vice President Fuat Oktay, President of the Constitutional Court Zühtü Arslan, President of the Court of Cassation Mehmet Akarca, President of the Council of State Zeki Yiğit, President of the Court of Accounts Metin Yener, YSK Chairman Ahmet Yener, Chief of General Staff General Yaşar Güler and force commanders, cabinet members, former parliamentarians, BBP President Mustafa Destici, Nobel Prize-winning Turkish scientist Prof. Dr. Aziz Sancar, NGO representatives and guests watched. Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government (IKRG) President Nechirvan Barzani was among those who watched the ceremony from the lodge.