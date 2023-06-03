Home » The message with which Roy Barreras confirmed that he overcame cancer
The message with which Roy Barreras confirmed that he overcame cancer

Good news was given last Friday, when the former president of the Senate Roy Barrerasannounced the result of his operation, where he successfully overcame cancer, with which he battled for several months and which brought him several complications to carry out his work at the Congress of the republic.

Through his Twitter account, Barreras commented with great joy on overcoming his cancer, where he also thanked the people who accompanied him and sent them their good wishes to continue with strength and conviction in the face of the adversity that having this disease represents. which takes thousands of lives each year.

“I have come out of surgery well. We did it! There is no cancer in my body anymore”He began his message on Twitter, where several people quickly commented on his voice of support for the former president of the Senate, who had had a great fight in recent months and who successfully achieved this operation.

See the full message from Roy Barreras on how he beat cancer:

