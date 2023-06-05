Erdogan’s new deputy: Fighting inflation in Türkiye is our top priority

Cevdet Yilmaz, the new Turkish Vice President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said today, Monday, that he will put the fight against inflation at the top of his priorities and will pay special attention to the issue of improving the investment environment when he takes office.

The Turkish president announced his new government on Saturday, after last month’s elections, and appointed Yilmaz as his deputy instead of Fuad Oktay.

Official data showed on Monday that Turkey’s annual inflation fell to 39.59 percent in May, largely in line with expectations, mainly due to the government’s compensation for higher commodity prices by providing free natural gas.

The Turkish Statistical Institute said last week it would apply a method that does not factor the price of natural gas into its consumer price index for May, the month in which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won a new term.

