Home » Erdogan’s new deputy: Fighting inflation in Türkiye is our top priority
News

Erdogan’s new deputy: Fighting inflation in Türkiye is our top priority

by admin
Erdogan’s new deputy: Fighting inflation in Türkiye is our top priority

Cevdet Yilmaz, the new Turkish Vice President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said today, Monday, that he will put the fight against inflation at the top of his priorities and will pay special attention to the issue of improving the investment environment when he takes office.

The Turkish president announced his new government on Saturday, after last month’s elections, and appointed Yilmaz as his deputy instead of Fuad Oktay.

Official data showed on Monday that Turkey’s annual inflation fell to 39.59 percent in May, largely in line with expectations, mainly due to the government’s compensation for higher commodity prices by providing free natural gas.

The Turkish Statistical Institute said last week it would apply a method that does not factor the price of natural gas into its consumer price index for May, the month in which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won a new term.

See also  Super League, UEFA opens proceedings against Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid

You may also like

Olaf Scholz visits the Warnemünde naval base |...

A 7-year-old boy stuck his head in the...

President of the Community Action Board in Yopal...

Building a modern civilization of the Chinese nation...

Fiber optic available for over 13 million customers...

Call from Tanju Özcan to Kılıçdaroğlu: Explain that...

The Benedetti audios that have Gustavo Petro in...

Podcast: Land Unter – The flood 2013

D1 Lonato J30/ Summary, results, scorers and standings

ASI would not renew endorsement to Cesar councilors:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy