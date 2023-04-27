Erling Haaland with open hair to the goal record

Manchester

Defending champions Man City show leaders Arsenal the limits in the top game. Haaland and Co.’s gala could be the preliminary decision in the title race.

With his record goal and untamed hair, Erling Haaland caused a sensation in Manchester City’s 4-1 win over Arsenal. It was only in the fifth minute of added time that the Norwegian international struck, setting a record 33rd Premier League goal.

No player has ever scored so many goals in a football season with 38 games. Haaland will probably top it up because City still has seven games to play.

Shortly before his goal, the blond Norwegian had lost his hair band, so he had to play with his mane open. English commentators compared him to the thunder god and superhero Thor. After Haaland had previously missed several high-profile chances, fans on social media amused themselves at his “hair magic.” “Haaland didn’t score so he just switched to long hair mode,” joked one Twitter user.