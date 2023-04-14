Home News EU. Sanctions for the Wagner group. The US envoy in Kosovo, ‘shut down the Russian media’
News

EU. Sanctions for the Wagner group. The US envoy in Kosovo, ‘shut down the Russian media’

by admin
EU. Sanctions for the Wagner group. The US envoy in Kosovo, ‘shut down the Russian media’
(Photo: Wikimedia Commons, pd).

Geopolitical News

New sanctions by the European Union for the Russian mercenary group Wagner, after those inflicted in 2021 which particularly affected eight individuals and three entities connected to it. The group, which is active in the Ukrainian war as in many other scenarios, from Libya to Mali, from Central Africa to Syria, is headed by oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, who has close ties to President Vladimir Putin and whose activities interact with those of the Ministry of Defence.
Founded in 2014, the Wagner mercenary group has all kinds of armaments, including helicopters, bombers, ships and tanks, and presumably numbers 50,000 individuals including ex-combatants and ex-convicts.
In the past it has been sanctioned by the US, Great Britain and Australia.
The Federal News Agency or Ria Fan is also the subject of the new sanctions sheet, accused of disinformation built ad hoc in the framework of the hybrid war.
From Kosovo, the US special envoy James Rubin, coordinator of the State Department’s Global Engagement Center, made it known during an interview for Rfe/Rl that “we would not like to see Russia Today or the Russian media anywhere in the world. We would like them to be shut down.”

Previous articleUSA. Romney defends Trump: between politics and justice

See also  Consolidate the foundation of people's livelihood and improve people's livelihood and well-being - "China's Decade" series of press conferences focus on employment and social security achievements in the new era_News Center_China Net

You may also like

3-year KTB yield 3.215% per annum closed

Tarqui, the inspiration for the series on the...

From opening bases to the largest joint military...

Urso meets Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and CEO...

Barcelona is thinking of restoring Al-Zalzuli

EPS: shortage of medicines is in the hands...

The 5 best books on senile dementia

A look at the legislative initiative in different...

Quibdó: active search for minors outside the educational...

Feature: Talking about revitalization under the lychee tree_Guangming.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy