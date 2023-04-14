Geopolitical News –

New sanctions by the European Union for the Russian mercenary group Wagner, after those inflicted in 2021 which particularly affected eight individuals and three entities connected to it. The group, which is active in the Ukrainian war as in many other scenarios, from Libya to Mali, from Central Africa to Syria, is headed by oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, who has close ties to President Vladimir Putin and whose activities interact with those of the Ministry of Defence.

Founded in 2014, the Wagner mercenary group has all kinds of armaments, including helicopters, bombers, ships and tanks, and presumably numbers 50,000 individuals including ex-combatants and ex-convicts.

In the past it has been sanctioned by the US, Great Britain and Australia.

The Federal News Agency or Ria Fan is also the subject of the new sanctions sheet, accused of disinformation built ad hoc in the framework of the hybrid war.

From Kosovo, the US special envoy James Rubin, coordinator of the State Department’s Global Engagement Center, made it known during an interview for Rfe/Rl that “we would not like to see Russia Today or the Russian media anywhere in the world. We would like them to be shut down.”