Family seeks justice for the death of a minor hit by a small plane in Santa Marta

One year after the tragic death of little Jaider Daniel de la Hoz in Playa Dormida, Santa Marta, the investigation into the incident is still ongoing, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.

The family, while continuing to deal with the irreparable loss of their son, could receive compensation of up to three billion pesos once the legal process against several actors involved is concluded, including the airport operator, the Ministry of Transportation, Civil Aeronautics and the companies Helistar and Panamerican Training Center.

The tragic incident took place on October 16, 2022 when an aircraft bound for Bogotá left the takeoff runway, He crossed the airport security barrier and crashed into a tree in Trupillo, taking with him the life of little Jaider Daniel de la Hoz. The accident was detailed by the Technical Directorate of Accident Investigation of Civil Aeronautics as an event in which the aircraft, an SF50 Cirrus aircraft with registration HK5342 operated by the company Panamerican Training Center – PTC, left the runway at the airport. Santa Marta during takeoff.

The de la Hoz family has filed a series of complaints related to irregularities that occurred after the accident. Among these irregularities, it stands out that only the people who were on board the aircraft, the pilot and co-pilot, received medical attention, while the rest of those affected, including the deceased minor, did not receive adequate assistance. Additionally, it is reported that the pilot and co-pilot left the scene without rendering assistance, and the company responsible for the plane did not make any statements regarding the accident.

You may be interested in: This is how the festive long weekend is experienced in El Rodadero in Santa Marta

Francisco Ospina, director in charge of Civil Aeronautics, pointed out that the accident was due to a technical problem with the plane during takeoff, which led to a forced landing that resulted in the aircraft leaving the runway and colliding with a Trupillo tree in a road near the beach, causing tragic consequences.

In an emotional interview, Jaider’s father, Jaider Rafael de la Hoz, shared the devastating impact the loss of his son has had on the family. “You can imagine, that is a great pain, even though I was 3 years old, he was the light in my eyes,” he said.

Despite the anguish, the de la Hoz family is not simply seeking financial compensation. Beyond money, they seek justice and responsibility for the loss of their loved one. The family’s lawyer, Andrés Peña, has stated that the compensation is expected to amount to three billion pesos once the legal process reaches its conclusion. The amount they can obtain will not replace the loss of their child, but they are seeking to ensure that those responsible are aware of the consequences of their actions.

Despite the time that has passed, the legal process continues, and the family hopes that their search for justice will continue to shed light on the circumstances of the tragedy and hold those responsible accountable. The family’s fight is not only for their son, but for the awareness of the consequences of an incident that deeply marked all those involved and society as a whole.

You may be interested in: Historic Center of Santa Marta: Between disorder, lack of control and deterioration

Share this: Facebook

X

