[The Epoch Times, November 26, 2022](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Xu Jian) ​​European business leaders and diplomats in China are urging that the Chinese Communist Party needs to change its controversial “clearing” policy and reopen the economy. At this time, Beijing and Guangzhou are almost in a state of city-wide blockade.

The European Chamber of Commerce in China sent a letter to the mayor of Beijing on Thursday (November 24), calling on the authorities to draw up a plan to exit the “clearing” policy. The French Chamber of Commerce, through the French embassy in China, also appealed to get out of the “dynamic zeroing” as soon as possible, raising this dissatisfaction to the diplomatic level.

In the letter, the European Union Chamber of Commerce warned that Beijing’s “fanatical” implementation of the zeroing strategy and the lack of a plan to end zeroing left foreign companies “increasingly frustrated with the uncertainty and the current lockdown”, “a dire situation”. Force foreigners to consider leaving China and returning to Europe.

The daily number of people infected with the CCP virus (COVID-19) in mainland China has surpassed the peak of the Shanghai outbreak six months ago, with more than 30,000 cases reported on Thursday and Friday this week (the actual number is higher because the CCP has always concealed the epidemic ), Beijing also saw the worst number of cases since the outbreak began in 2020, and re-imposed mass testing and widespread blockade. But the measures lacked transparency and preparation, and the lockdown severely disrupted business operations and daily life. The usually bustling streets of Beijing city are now almost deserted.

On Friday (November 25), Joerg Wuttke, president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, said: “It is often heard that someone is blocked, and you always feel that you will be the next.” % of people are blocked.

In the letter, Woodker expressed his concern about the “increasingly strict epidemic control” and the lack of “reasonable explanation” for the decision to close the city. , namely the closure of businesses, residences and other public places – although some businesses are not in high-risk areas, they have been forced to close.”

“This is very worrying, as Shanghai’s experience earlier this year showed that many foreigners may leave China after a prolonged blockade. This would be detrimental to Beijing’s goal of developing into an international city,” the letter said, the EU Chamber of Commerce urged The CCP government must fully introduce a vaccination schedule and a clear schedule for “expected return to normal”.

On community WeChat groups in Beijing, some residents organized and supported each other, hoping that infected people could be quarantined in their own homes, but these community networks were quickly censored by the CCP because the authorities insisted on pulling infected people into “square cabins”— —often in quarantined areas of gyms or convention centers, with rows of beds and lights on 24 hours a day.

The French embassy in China stated on its official Weibo on November 24 that dynamic zeroing has affected French companies. The French Chamber of Commerce and Industry has noticed that since the announcement of the “20 measures”, the actual implementation results have been poor.

The French Chamber of Commerce also mentioned that the implementation of the “20 Measures” by CCP officials was chaotic. Many Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and other first-tier cities, have increased the epidemic prevention and control layer by layer, causing many difficulties for foreigners and seriously affecting normal business exchanges. The travel budget and time cost of foreign businessmen have increased significantly, affecting the investment confidence of French companies.

As of the evening of the 25th, this microblog had received 12,000 comments and 18,000 reposts. Many Chinese netizens liked it and shouted, “Come on, French team.” Some left messages saying, “Thanks to France for speaking out for the Chinese people.”

Others said that only French accounts that send out this kind of content can not be deleted by the CCP’s network administrators.

Another said, “They (CCP officials) will not admit their mistakes.”

