Based on how you answered the ten questions above, you have an idea of ​​the impact of inflation on traditional holiday dinners and lunches between Christmas, New Year’s and the Epiphany.

To develop the quiz we took the inflation rate calculated by Istat in November 2022, the latest published, for some of the foods that most frequently populate the tables in this period.

Every month, in fact, Istat tells us how much the prices of a pre-established set of goods and services, representative of all goods and services intended for final consumption by families, have increased, the so-called basket.

Our simulation greatly reduces the number of items considered, to about ten.

The final value, which builds up as the user answers the questions, considers the inflation rate of the single food in relation to the expenditure reserved for it. The gastronomic product in which we invest the most will have a greater weight on the final value. And this percentage represents a simulation of how much more spending is than it would have been a year ago.

Inflation has started to rise again after several years at low values. The rise in prices began at the beginning of last autumn and continues: in November in Italy it recorded +11.77% compared to the same month of the previous year. In the graph below you can see the history of the price increase in Italy.





