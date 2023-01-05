Jacopo he is a child from the Tamburi district of Taranto. He was born and lived – and like him his family – in the area of the city near the industrial area and the former Ilva iron and steel plant. He is only 5 years old but has been battling leukemia for some time. He fell ill very early and is struggling with cycles of chemotherapy and other medical treatments against this disease.
