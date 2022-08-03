Listen to the audio version of the article

An Ilva-saving rule, “still in a phase of filing”, will arrive on the table of the Council of Ministers in the next few hours to enter the next Aid bis decree “to support the management of operations” of the former Ilva of Taranto. It was the Minister of Economic Development himself, Giancarlo Giorgetti, who announced it at the end of a new meeting at the Mise, which was attended by the Minister of Labor Andrea Orlando, trade unions, Confindustria and the leaders of Acciaierie d’Italia. “We had a homework to do and I think we will fulfill it by tomorrow,” said Giorgetti during his speech, but without specifying the extent of the financial intervention or the methods, the unions complain. Although he has assured that it will be “sufficient” intervention until the context conditions return to relative normality.

“The minister is still waiting for the council of ministers to decide, while today was the day when he had to tell us the resources available: that is, the confirmation of the billion he referred to in the previous meeting, necessary to run plants and to make male and female workers work ”, said Michele De Palma, Fiom-Cgil general secretary. “In the face of a situation of this type – he added – anger is mounting very strongly among the workers of the former Ilva”. For Rocco Palombella, Uilm general secretary, it was “a dramatic meeting”: “We do not know either the economic entity or if it will be a loan or a recapitalization and in what times”. For this reason, the unions asked for a meeting at the end of August, to check the state of things. The measure in the next few hours will have to be “a turning point”, remarked the general secretary of the Fim-Cisl, Roberto Benaglia, “and without a change from the government, we are ready to mobilize”, confirmed Fiom.

During the meeting, Minister Orlando announced that on the inspections carried out at the sites of Taranto, Genoa and Novi Ligure, evaluations are underway, at the outcome of which he is committed to a discussion with the trade unions. The resources covered by this regulation should allow a breath of fresh air to the coffers of the company which is in serious financial difficulties and is unable to purchase raw materials for production. “It is a healthy company, but it has allocated all the resources and wealth generated to investments, which we have never stopped making and which we continue to do. Investments for the environmental plan that means our future.

The shortage is that of the working capital, which is not born now but has been there for two years ”, said the CEO of Acciaierie d’Italia, Lucia Morselli speaking at the meeting. “We are therefore limited – she added – in the purchase of raw materials and production gradually from upstream to downstream”. According to Minister Orlando, the delay in the arrival of raw materials in Taranto “entails a slowdown in production also in the Genoa and Novi Ligure sites”