Do you know how an emergency room works? With priority codes: action is taken first where the risk index is higher. This should happen in every environmental emergency, from snowfall to water bomb, through earthquake or flood. In fact it still does not happen, because in the province of Belluno and in Veneto we have the project – it is called Pimot -, but we are carrying it out in fits and starts, because we do not have the 65 million necessary to carry it out. Above all to make that artificial intelligence work which, by connecting and interpreting the various data, allows you to know in advance the danger and its risk levels.

Weather events happen, more and more frequent, so sudden, localized, as intense as they are brief, that they risk escaping the forecasting systems. The recent one in Ponte nelle Alpi is one of them. Even what happened in the Marche is affected by this inaccuracy. We therefore look forward to the Pimot.

«Minister Cingolani, again last spring, was very interested in the performance of this instrument, he assured the financing, but we are still waiting. We just have to wait for the next government, ”sighs the councilor for civil protection, Gianpaolo Bottacin.

Meanwhile? “In the meantime, unfortunately, we can only be satisfied with what we can foresee, moreover with an instrumentation and systems that we are expanding anyway, as with the new stations installed, starting from Mount Rite”.

Today the province of Belluno and the Veneto Region are in possession of many monitoring tools which, however, do not communicate with each other. The Intelligent Territorial Monitoring Platform, Pimot in fact, will link these tools, through a single database which, through artificial intelligence and learning models, will allow to understand in advance if there is a danger and to act in the best possible way. ways to avoid it.

Pimot will allow a 360-degree environmental knowledge framework, allowing to minimize the multiplication of similar activities and focus on greater scientific control of the territory. «Knowing the risks in advance, preventing them and thus being able to decide and intervene appropriately on a scientific basis», says Bottacin, «is fundamental. I am referring to meteorological, hydrogeological and seismic risks, but also to the fight against crime due to illegal landfills or the abandonment of hazardous waste. I am thinking of the monitoring of coasts and green areas, the preventive control on possible leaks in the aqueducts and on the resistance of the infrastructures (roads and bridges). If I think of the Morandi bridge in Genoa, for example, the tragedy we have witnessed, then even more I believe that Pimot can represent a resource that will guarantee safety to Veneto and, subsequently, if the project is exported, also to other regions “.

While waiting for the resources from Rome, the Region invests the available resources: it has recently installed five new snow-weather stations to monitor the weather and snow conditions at high altitudes. One in the municipality of Auronzo, in the Tre Cime di Lavaredo area, one in Cibiana on Monte Rite, one in the municipality of Taibon Agordino on the Pale di San Martino plateau and one in Chies d’Alpago in the upper Val Salatis, the fifth on the Asiago plateau.

The stations integrate the current monitoring network, which already consists of 18 automatic stations, and covers some strategic areas of the Veneto mountains in relation to the avalanche risk.

The new stations, for which 130 thousand euros have been invested, which are, among other things, equipped with sensors for detecting the height and surface temperature of the snowpack, allow a greater flow of information useful for defining avalanche danger reports and levels avalanche risk. Francesco from the mas