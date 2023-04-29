Excavations at the ‘forgotten’ castle of Matilde di Canossa – Veneto

news-txt”>

Archaeological excavations to bring to light the remains and finds of a castle that belonged to Matilde di Canossa. They will be launched next summer in the hamlet of Montebaranzone, municipality of Prignano sulla Secchia, in the province of Modena. To write it is the Resto del Carlino.

The project will concern land currently owned by private individuals who have given their consent to the initiative. Historical sources report that the Grand Countess Matilda of Canossa was particularly attached to the castle, to the point of spending a period of retirement inside it in 1114 due to her precarious state of health, before dying the following year, on 24 July 1114. 1115, in Bondeno di Roncore.

The project sees the University of Verona in the front row, already engaged in other studies always focused on the Secchia river valley, and the Municipality of Prignano. Veronese archaeologists recently went to the highest point of the Montebaranzone hill, where today the remains of stone walls that were part of the castle are clearly visible to the naked eye.

No excavations have ever been carried out in the past on the land in question, while it is not excluded that the archaeological project ready to start could also bring to light the remains of a thirteenth-century church and a small cemetery which could be hidden by vegetation in a area owned by the Diocese of Modena.

The start date of the works has not been made official and will probably be announced during the presentation of the work plan, but according to rumors it should be by next summer. The news was confirmed by the mayor of Prignano, Mauro Fantini, who comments it with these words: “With great satisfaction, our Municipality has supported the University of Verona in the presentation of this project to investigate a site rich in history whose existence, handed down for generations, it is surrounded by an aura of mystery”. The recovery of the remains of the castle of Montebaranzone would bring to light another testimony of the Matildic era, as in Canossa, Quattro Castella and Caripineti in the province of Reggio Emilia.

