Extensive operation in Cali to restore security to the east of the city

The authorities of Santiago de Cali permanently maintain a broad security and mobility scheme in the eastern part of the city, seeking to guarantee public order in the sector.

This support of the so-called Neon plan, has as its premise to maintain the operations of institutional presence in the east of the capital of the Valley, in order to reduce homicides, attacks on life and robberies suffered by this sector.

In this sense, commune 15, located in the southeast of the city and in which close to two hundred thousand people live; it becomes the sector of the capital of the Valley that has the most Human Settlements with Incomplete Development, (formerly called invasions): eleven in total.

According to data from District Planning, in this area 70% of the population lives in conditions of extreme, medium and low poverty; and the predominant strata are 1 and 2.

There is a high number of single mothers who are heads of households, unemployment is very high and the few who have jobs do so informally.

The Mayor’s Office of Cali, faced with this reality, carried out a comprehensive shock intervention in this commune.

Contribution of the National Government:

Our current government promised to link entities such as the ICBF, SENA, the Office of the High Commissioner for Peace, the Department for Social Prosperity, and the ministries of Housing, Culture, Education, and others to this operation.

The shock plan will begin in the coming days and it will take advantage of the capacities of community leaders in the territory.

Neighborhoods of commune 15 that will receive the comprehensive intervention:

1. Retirement.

2. Communards 1.

3. Laureano Gomez.

4. The Fenced.

5. Green Plain.

6. Cordoba City.

7. Mojica.

8. Morichal.

9. El Vergel (from commune 13 that adjoins the sector).

