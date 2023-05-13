Home » Extensive operation in Cali to restore security to the east of the city
News

Extensive operation in Cali to restore security to the east of the city

by admin
Extensive operation in Cali to restore security to the east of the city

The authorities of Santiago de Cali permanently maintain a broad security and mobility scheme in the eastern part of the city, seeking to guarantee public order in the sector.

This support of the so-called Neon plan, has as its premise to maintain the operations of institutional presence in the east of the capital of the Valley, in order to reduce homicides, attacks on life and robberies suffered by this sector.

In this sense, commune 15, located in the southeast of the city and in which close to two hundred thousand people live; it becomes the sector of the capital of the Valley that has the most Human Settlements with Incomplete Development, (formerly called invasions): eleven in total.

According to data from District Planning, in this area 70% of the population lives in conditions of extreme, medium and low poverty; and the predominant strata are 1 and 2.

There is a high number of single mothers who are heads of households, unemployment is very high and the few who have jobs do so informally.

The Mayor’s Office of Cali, faced with this reality, carried out a comprehensive shock intervention in this commune.

Contribution of the National Government:

Our current government promised to link entities such as the ICBF, SENA, the Office of the High Commissioner for Peace, the Department for Social Prosperity, and the ministries of Housing, Culture, Education, and others to this operation.

The shock plan will begin in the coming days and it will take advantage of the capacities of community leaders in the territory.

See also  Psychological violence against the athletes, the gymnastics academy of Desio has been commissioned. The prosecutor of Brescia investigates for ill-treatment

Neighborhoods of commune 15 that will receive the comprehensive intervention:

1. Retirement.

2. Communards 1.

3. Laureano Gomez.

4. The Fenced.

5. Green Plain.

6. Cordoba City.

7. Mojica.

8. Morichal.

9. El Vergel (from commune 13 that adjoins the sector).

Comments

You may also like

Han Zheng meets the King and Prime Minister...

The installment of the debt does not exclude...

Floods in Kalehe: MONUSCO and UN agencies provide...

Submission of 2023 tax return at the start,...

Language wise: once upon a time there was...

For a victory for the classification

“Thank you to the women and men who...

Authorities highlight a new day without homicides nationwide...

This is what Lady Di would look like...

Municipality of Naples – Weather alert for adverse...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy