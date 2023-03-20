In a joint operation between the Criminal Investigation Section of the Huila Police Department and the 59th Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Asset Forfeiture, four vehicles that had been used to transport cocaine were seized.

According to information provided by the Criminal Investigation Section, these vehicles were equipped with cocaine cocaine from the departments of Caquetá and Putumayo to the department of Huila, in order to be distributed at different points of sale.

The vehicles used in the operation have a commercial value of $271,000,000 and were left at the disposal of the Special Assets Company (SAE).

Lieutenant Colonel Jenny Paola Franco, deputy commander of the Huila Police Department, noted that the vehicles included two cars, an NPR and a truck, which had been used to transport drugs. The investigation continues to find those responsible for these illegal activities and bring them to justice.