Extortionist gang members are captured by undercover agents in La Libertad

The National Civil Police (PNC) captured two MS gang members after a controlled extortion operation, where they demanded $400 from an undercover agent in Colón, La Libertad.

According to the authorities, these criminals threatened to kill and harm his family if he did not deliver that amount.

When they arrived at the agreed location, the undercover agent handed them paper cutouts, with which they were captured.

The terrorists were identified as Eduardo Antonio Murillo Elías, alias “El Maldito” and Brenda Lisbeth Flores Ardón, alias “Loca”, who will face charges of aggravated extortion and illegal groups.

“Now, these criminals will no longer see sunlight, because they will be in prison for many years,” the police corporation explained.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

