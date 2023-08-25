Home » Eye! Photo fines in Santa Marta with a 100% discount on default interest and 50% on capital
In Santa Marta processes were reopened offenders of fotomultas through the Resolution 1377 of 2023which allowed the District Mayor’s Office to grant 100% of discount in the interests moratoriums y 50 % off the capital until October 31, 2023.

The beneficiaries of this measure They are the drivers of motorcyclists, as well as those of private cars, taxis and buses that have subpoenas imposed by technological means. It is important to keep in mind that to receive this discount, citizens must take the road safety course.

It is worth mentioning that the measure contemplates the subpoenas electronic recruited from 2014 to 2022. And to take advantage of this benefit, offenders can come to settle their invoice at the inspection office, at carrera 2 No.17-24 esquina, Casa del Río building, Historic Center, between 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 pm and if you have any questions you can contact the number 436-5047.

The District urged citizens who have outstanding debts to traffic violations captured by technical and/or technological means to obtain this relief economic and be up to date with their tax obligations.

