Home » Liga Deportiva Universitaria de Quito Beats Sao Paulo FC 2-1 in First Leg of 2023 Copa Sudamericana Quarterfinals
Sports

Liga Deportiva Universitaria de Quito Beats Sao Paulo FC 2-1 in First Leg of 2023 Copa Sudamericana Quarterfinals

by admin
Liga Deportiva Universitaria de Quito Beats Sao Paulo FC 2-1 in First Leg of 2023 Copa Sudamericana Quarterfinals

Liga Deportiva Universitaria de Quito emerged victorious in their first-leg encounter against Sao Paulo FC in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana. Played in Ecuador, Quito secured a 2-1 win but fell short of a more dominant victory despite a strong first half performance. Sao Paulo, however, will have a chance to turn the tables in the second leg at the Morumbí stadium next week.

In a remarkable display, Quito took control early on at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium, scoring two goals within just 25 minutes. Jhojan Julio opened the scoring with a brilliant play and sensational finish, followed by Renato Ibarra doubling the lead at the 25-minute mark. With hopes of a more convincing victory, Quito looked set to dictate the quarterfinal series.

However, Quito seemed to slow down in the second half, allowing Sao Paulo to regain their footing under the guidance of coach Dorival Junior. Perhaps due to weariness or lack of ambition, Quito’s performance shifted dramatically. Furthermore, Quito suffered a setback at the 59-minute mark when Renato Ibarra was forced off the field due to injury, altering the course of the match.

Sao Paulo capitalized on the situation and gradually improved their game with tactical changes. The turning point came with the substitution of Alisson for Colombian midfielder James Rodríguez in the 63rd minute, as Sao Paulo started to loosen up and become more threatening.

In the 81st minute, Sao Paulo managed to pull one back with a well-executed team play resulting in Lucas Moura scoring the consolation goal.

Looking ahead, Sao Paulo has an opportunity to overturn their deficit and secure a spot in the semifinals of the Conmebol Sudamericana. The decisive second leg will take place at the Morumbí stadium on Thursday, August 31, and kick-off will be at 5 PM, Colombian time.

You may also like

The most energetic foods for those who play...

Real Madrid Looks to Extend Perfect Start Against...

AS Monaco: Donta Hall receives Azerbaijan passport

Anticipation Grows for the Hangzhou Asian Games: Sports...

revenge of Tentoglou in the long jump, beautiful...

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn Wins Silver by One Hundredth in...

Milan, Loftus-Cheek meets the fans: ‘We must always...

Karsten Warholm Claims Gold in Men’s 400m Hurdles...

The Czech volleyball players lost 0:3 to Serbia...

Venezuela Looks to Correct Mistakes and Improve Performance...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy