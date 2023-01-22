Unscrupulous people are offering accounts in digital wallets, opened with personal data transferred by the unwary and offered for up to 100,000.

For some time now, criminals began to use platforms such as Nequi and Daviplata to carry out all kinds of fraud that, on occasions, are not even visible to the victims.

At the time, the so-called ‘Davitrampa’ was known, an application that impersonates Daviplata and with which thousands of Colombians were easily defrauded through social networks.

On these platforms that are used by millions of Colombians and that have aroused all kinds of complaints, the authorities discovered a new modality in which people from all over the country are falling. Thieves and citizens with serious legal problems are creating Nequi and Daviplata accounts, to sell them to the unwary for values ​​between 40,000 and 100,000.

Through messages on social networks, the unscrupulous sell the account and to open them, they request sensitive data such as full name, ID number and emails from the victims, who are offered between 10,000 and 20,000 for them.

In this way they obtain the information of the owners of the respective accounts who unknowingly and for a little money, gave up their data that will be used by third parties to sell it to other people who will manage the money of the victims.

One of the tricks with which people lose money is that, although they deposit it in the normal way in that account, it actually belongs to the person who currently manages the account.

Another implicit risk in this type of transaction is that citizens could be victims of crimes such as figureheads and identity theft, among others.